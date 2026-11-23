MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's primary healthcare system is moving toward a more proactive model centred on prevention, early detection and continuous care, as the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) implements its 2024-2030 strategy to support a more integrated and sustainable healthcare system aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Dr Samia Ahmad al-Abdulla, Assistant Managing Director for Operations and Clinical Affairs at PHCC, said the strategy represents a gradual shift from the traditional focus on treating illness after it occurs toward a more proactive, integrated and digitally enabled model that prioritises prevention, early detection, risk-factor management, continuous monitoring of individuals' health, and improved patient experience, quality of life and community health.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Dr al-Abdulla emphasised that patient-centred care is at the heart of PHCC's strategy, with the model placing patients' needs, preferences, and health and social circumstances at the centre of how healthcare services are designed, delivered and developed.

She noted that the current year has seen progress across several areas supporting this approach, including the strengthening of family medicine, a cornerstone of primary healthcare, through improved patient follow-up, closer co-ordination among services and enhanced management of chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and other non-communicable conditions through multidisciplinary teams.

She added that PHCC has also expanded its preventive healthcare programmes, continued to provide annual health screenings, and strengthened early detection programmes for breast colorectal, and cervical cancers. Efforts have also focused on improving the follow-up of abnormal screening results and streamlining referral pathways for further diagnostic testing and treatment.

Dr al-Abdulla noted that 2026 saw the expansion of follow-up services for cancer survivors, including the launch of follow-up care for cervical cancer survivors, alongside existing services for breast cancer survivors, indicating that efforts to promote the health of children and students were strengthened through school health programmes, growth monitoring, vision screening, oral and dental health services, school-based vaccinations, health awareness initiatives, and development of home care services, support the elderly and patients who require continuous monitoring, ensuring continuity of care beyond the confines of health centres. The expansion of specialised, diagnostic, and mental health services also facilitates early detection and appropriate therapeutic intervention, while strengthening integration with hospitals.

In this context, she added that the PHCC's ambition by 2030 is for primary healthcare to become more proactive, integrated, and digitally enabled, with prevention, early detection, and long-term health management serving as an essential part of every patient's experience.

Dr al-Abdulla told QNA that, according to the annual report for the end of 2025, the number of individuals registered at health centres reached 1,952,470, with Qatari nationals accounting for 18% of this total, noting that the number of registered patients has grown by 26% over the past five years, adding that the success of this system relies on the availability of qualified medical, nursing, technical, and administrative staff, alongside the continuous development of infrastructure, medical equipment, and digital systems.

It was also noted that, according to workforce distribution data for health centres, the total number of staff is approximately 7,261, spanning various professional categories, including 1,153 physicians, 216 dentists, and 2,267 nurses, pointing out that these figures reflect the scale of the operational system that supports the delivery of health services at these centres, as well as the diversity of specialities and skills required to ensure the continuity and quality of care.

She said that the PHCC places great importance on attracting national talent, qualifying them, and developing their career paths to ensure a sustainable healthcare workforce and strengthen national capabilities, emphasising that focusing on the workforce goes beyond merely increasing numbers; it encompasses optimising the distribution of personnel based on the specific needs of each centre, enhancing their skills, improving the efficiency of their deployment, and fostering a work environment that supports high-quality care and patient safety, particularly significant given that a qualified workforce serves as the fundamental pillar of any successful healthcare system, and investing in such a workforce is a direct investment in the quality and sustainability of services.

Regarding medical referrals, Dr al-Abdulla explained that between 2023 and 2025, the institution saw an increase in the total number of recorded referrals, internally and externally, from 776,741 to 1,038,968, representing a rise of approximately 33.7%.

In this regard, she noted that internal referrals increased from 510,762 in 2023 to 700,364 in 2025, representing growth of nearly 37%. She attributed this increase to the expansion of services and specialities available within the institution, as well as the growing capacity of health centres to meet patients' needs and keep pace with population growth.

As for external referrals, the she said that they increased from 204,348 to 238,363 during the same period, an increase of approximately 16.6%, which may be partly linked to population growth and rising demand for healthcare services.

Regarding long-term appointment bookings and how they are managed, including efforts to reduce wait times in general and specialised clinics, as well as the effectiveness of the Nar'aakom (“We Care for You”) application and the unified call centre (107) in alleviating pressure on in-person reception at health centres, it was noted that both serve as vital components in the strategy to enhance the patient experience and facilitate access to PHCC services that prioritises streamlining access to healthcare and shortening appointment wait times as key operational objectives, achieved through the continuous development of the appointment booking system, monitoring clinic capacity, and analysing service demand, all of which ensure the optimal use of resources and an improved patient experience.

The application and the centre also serve as two key channels for facilitating access to services without requiring patients to visit health centres in person to manage their appointments. She said that these figures reflect the extent to which these channels are being utilised, with the 107 Contact Center (Hayyak) receiving around 1.8mn calls between January and September 2026, 97.5% of which were answered, adding that the centre also handled more than 1.1mn appointment bookings, re-schedulings, and cancellations, achieving a 97% customer satisfaction rate.

She said that the Nar'aakom application received over 44,000 appointment requests during the first nine months of 2026, an average of approximately 4,930 requests per month, while work continues on developing electronic services for appointment cancellation and management.

Dr al-Abdulla highlighted the opening of new health centres in recent years, including Umm Al Seneem and Al Sadd, as well as the expansion of round-the-clock urgent care for adults and children. The urgent care network now operates across 16 health centres, including 11 providing paediatric services, strengthening PHCC's capacity to deliver timely care for patients requiring urgent attention.

Asked about PHCC's current network and plans for expanding its healthcare infrastructure, Dr al-Abdulla said the corporation currently operates 31 health centres across Qatar, with continued efforts to expand and enhance the network in step with population growth, urban development and evolving community needs.

Dr al-Abdulla emphasised that preparedness for health emergencies is an ongoing institutional responsibility grounded in advance planning, risk assessment, emergency response and business continuity planning, regular staff training, and close co-ordination with relevant health and national authorities.

Dr al-Abdulla said PHCC is placing increasing emphasis on leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) applications, particularly in areas where emerging technologies can support clinical services and enhance the accuracy of screening and diagnosis.

She cited the FreeStyle Libre system, introduced by PHCC as part of its efforts to advance digital healthcare for people with diabetes. The wearable device continuously monitors glucose levels without the need for painful finger-prick tests, enabling patients to track their blood glucose around the clock and supporting more convenient and effective diabetes management.

PHCC also uses AI technologies to support mammography as part of its quality-assurance activities for the breast cancer early-detection programme. Qatar, she noted, is the first country in the Middle East to apply AI technologies as part of a comprehensive national breast cancer screening programme.

She said the corporation is also studying an AI-supported screening project for ophthalmology services aimed at strengthening the prevention and early detection of eye diseases and reducing the risk of avoidable vision loss. The initiative would contribute to improving the quality of healthcare while helping safeguard the eye health of members of the community.

Dr al-Abdulla emphasised that home healthcare is an important component of the primary healthcare system, particularly for older adults, people with disabilities

and patients whose health or functional conditions limit their ability to regularly access health centres.

She highlighted the launch of home healthcare services at Al Mashaf Health Center in May 2026 as one of the corporation's key developments during the year, bringing the number of health centres providing home healthcare to 25.

According to September statistics, she said, 1,682 patients benefited from home healthcare services, with 58,369 home visits conducted between January and September 2026.

Dr al-Abdulla said PHCC's goal is to develop a more integrated and proactive home healthcare model that goes beyond addressing patients' immediate medical needs to preventing complications, preserving functional independence, improving quality of life and reducing unnecessary hospital admissions.

Dr al-Abdulla concluded that the future of primary healthcare in Qatar lies in building a more integrated, sustainable and responsive system aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the National Health Strategy. She emphasised that investment in prevention, national talent, digital transformation and integrated services will remain key to advancing PHCC's vision through 2030 and beyond.