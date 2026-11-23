MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Foundation's World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH) is moving beyond bringing global health experts together to making sure their ideas and evidence become policy and action, a senior official has said ahead of its eighth global summit in Doha on November 29 and 30.

“The key part of WISH is moving from convening to consequences,” Dr Sunoor Verma, director of partnerships and outreach at WISH, told Gulf Times in an exclusive interview.“Since its establishment, WISH has produced around 70 evidence-based reports, focusing particularly on health issues that are either overlooked or underfunded globally.”

Dr Sunoor said WISH, Qatar Foundation's global health initiative, will hold its biennial summit under the theme "The New Health Span" at the Qatar National Convention Centre.

The official disclosed that the speakers and moderators for the summit have been confirmed and that eight partnership agreements will be signed there. He noted:“Moreover, the Ministry of Public Health has recently partnered with WISH as a strategic partner for the summit. The summit will also witness the launch of the Lancet Commission on Attacks on Health report and an accompanying exhibition.”

Dr Sunoor underlined:“Qatar's growing reputation as a global convening and mediation hub has made global health an important area of its soft diplomacy. WISH also engages with the UN Human Rights Council, particularly under the 'right to health' agenda, and works with partners during the UN General Assembly. At the national level, WISH benefits from Qatar Foundation's ecosystem of institutions working across health, education, sustainability, climate and innovation.”

Speaking about WISH's evolution and future priorities, Dr Sunoor said the organisation's central objective was to ensure that health innovations do not remain confined to conferences and academic discussions.

Dr Sunoor explained:“Established in 2012 under the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, WISH was created to address a persistent gap in global health - the failure to turn promising innovations into practical solutions and the unequal flow of knowledge and benefits between the Global North and Global South.”

He said the reports focus on issues that are either under the radar or underfunded globally, and are designed to address areas requiring urgent attention and policy dialogue.

“Behind the two-day summit is around 18 months of policy discussions, consultations and research aimed at identifying emerging health challenges and shaping the agenda for the summit,” he highlighted.

According to the official, WISH follows a model of commissioning research, presenting it at its summit and then undertaking advocacy with international and national partners to help translate recommendations into policy.

Dr Sunoor pointed out that WISH's international engagement extends beyond its own summit, with the organisation participating in major global health and human rights forums throughout the year.

He said strategic partnerships are central to that process, citing co-operation with the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and Qatar Red Crescent.

“These partnerships help us take these recommendations to where they can be implemented,” he said.

He noted that WISH has also taken the issue of attacks on healthcare to international platforms, including events in Osaka and New York, where discussions have examined the impact of humanitarian crises on people living with non-communicable diseases.

At the annual World Health Assembly in Geneva, WISH organises side events that bring together policymakers and experts while also providing an opportunity to showcase Qatar's achievements in healthcare.

He also highlighted collaborations with Hamad Bin Khalifa University, Qatar Foundation's WISE education initiative, Earthna and Sidra Medicine.

“Among the areas of co-operation are climate change and infectious diseases, as well as artificial intelligence, ethics and precision medicine. WISH has also worked with Qatar's Ministry of Public Health on global health policy. At the World Health Assembly in Geneva this year, WISH and the ministry co-hosted a dialogue on longevity and healthy ageing, attended by the Minister of Public Health,” he concluded.

Qatar Foundation World Innovation Summit for Health WISH Qatar National Convention Centre