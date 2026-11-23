The meeting took place during the Syrian minister's visit to Qatar, accompanied by a delegation. The two sides discussed a number of issues of mutual interest and explored ways to strengthen and develop co-operation. A number of senior military officers and officials from both sides attended the meeting.

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