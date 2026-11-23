MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Hong Kong: Hong Kong's Centre for Food Safety decided on Monday to suspend imports of poultry meat and products from bird flu-affected areas in Canada, the UK, the US, and Japan.

The affected areas include L'Ile-d'Orleans Regional County Municipality in Canada's Province of Quebec; Breckland District of Norfolk County in the United Kingdom; Placer County of the state of California, Pierce County of the state of Washington, Gooding County of the state of Idaho, and Clackamas County of the state of Oregon in the United States; and Aichi Prefecture in Japan.

The Center for Food Safety of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government's Food and Environmental Hygiene Department has instructed the trade to suspend the import of poultry meat and products, including poultry eggs, from these areas with immediate effect to protect public health in Hong Kong.