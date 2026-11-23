MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

London: A London court on Monday sentenced a 21-year-old hacker to seven years in prison for stealing and leaking footage of the blockbuster video game Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), reports from London said.

Arion Kurtaj, a member of the cybercrime group Lapsus$, was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court after pleading guilty last week to a series of cyberattacks targeting major companies, including Rockstar Games, the developer of GTA VI, as well as Uber, BT/EE and Revolut.

According to Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), Kurtaj hacked into Rockstar Games in 2022 and stole 90 gameplay videos of the then-unreleased GTA VI. He subsequently published the clips online under the pseudonym TeaPotUberHacker and threatened to release the game's source code.

The cyberattacks, carried out between 2021 and 2022, also compromised customer information and disrupted company operations. An attack on Uber alone resulted in costs exceeding 2.8 million U.S. dollars, according to the CPS.

Kurtaj was previously deemed unfit to stand trial and placed under a hospital order in December 2023. A subsequent medical assessment in 2025 found him fit to enter pleas, allowing criminal proceedings to resume.

During Monday's sentencing, Judge Turner described Kurtaj as a talented young man and warned him against wasting his abilities through further criminal activity. Considering the time he already spent in custody, the judge ruled that he can walk free from court the same day.

GTA VI was officially released on Nov. 19, ending a 13-year wait since the previous installment. Its publisher, Take-Two Interactive, said the game generated an estimated 3.79 billion dollars in worldwide retail sales on its first day, making it the biggest entertainment launch in history.