MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Juba: Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) halted operations in South Sudan's Yei River County, Central Equatoria State, for a minimum of three months, following the abduction of two healthcare workers.

In a statement on Monday, MSF said armed assailants abducted one of its staff members and a Ministry of Health midwife on Nov. 12. Although both workers were released unharmed two days later, the organization said the incident highlighted persistent violence against healthcare personnel in the country.

"The suspension of services was a painful and uneasy decision, given the people's needs in the area, particularly among vulnerable groups, such as pregnant and lactating women, children and the elderly," Ferdinand Atte, MSF's head of mission in South Sudan, said in a statement issued in Juba.

MSF strongly condemned the abduction of humanitarian and medical workers as utterly unacceptable, urging authorities and other actors to take responsibility and act decisively to end such attacks.

"In addition, we had to suspend MSF's support to Ebola preparedness, in particular for the management of the isolation facility, which could have dramatic consequences in case of the outbreak in the area," Atte said.

The charity said only a substantial, sustained and verifiable improvement in the security environment, alongside concrete measures to prevent and actively combat abductions, would allow MSF to resume operations, noting that no such conditions are currently in place.

MSF suspended operations in Yei River and Morobo counties for six weeks in August 2025, following a second abduction four days after health ministry staff were seized from an MSF ambulance.

The charity called on all actors to uphold their duty to protect civilians and medical facilities, stressing that health workers must never be targeted.