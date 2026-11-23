Prime Minister Discusses Bilateral Relations, Region With Egypt FM
Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Dr Badr Abdelatty discussed bilateral relations and regional developments during a telephone conversation.
The two ministers discussed ways to further strengthen ties between Qatar and Egypt as well as diplomatic efforts and joint coordination to de-escalate tensions and promote security and stability in the region.
During the call, HE Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed Qatar's support for all diplomatic efforts and initiatives aimed at reaching a solution that guarantees freedom of maritime navigation and paves the way for a comprehensive agreement to achieve lasting peace in the region.
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