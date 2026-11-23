Minister Of Finance Meets Canada's Minister Of Finance, National Revenue
Doha: Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with Canada's Minister of Finance and National Revenue, Francois-Philippe Champagne, during his visit to Doha.
The meeting discussed bilateral relations and explored potential areas of cooperation, in addition to reviewing economic, investment, and trade developments.
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