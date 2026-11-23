MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Today, the United States is taking action against more than two dozen exchange houses, front companies, and individuals in Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Türkiye, and Hong Kong that support Iran's shadow banking system. This action is part of Operation Economic Outcast, the whole-of-government campaign to sever the economic lifelines that sustain the Iranian regime.

The Iranian regime uses its shadow banking networks to seek to fund the purchase of weapons and support terrorist proxies across the Middle East. The regime continues to prioritize funding terror and destabilization abroad while the Iranian people pay the price at home.

These networks use thousands of shell and front companies in multiple jurisdictions to move significant funds for Iranian state-linked customers.

The United States will continue to use every diplomatic and economic tool available to deny the Iranian regime the resources it needs to threaten our forces, our partners, and global security.

Today's action is being taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13902, which targets certain sectors of the Iranian economy, including Iran's financial sector, E.O. 13224, as amended, a counterterrorism designation authority, and E.O. 13871, which targets persons operating in various sectors of Iran's metals industry. For more information on today's action, please see the Department of the Treasury's Press Releases.