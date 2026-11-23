MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to launch the eighth U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue in Washington, D.C. The Secretary and the Prime Minister reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-Qatar partnership and discussed advancing cooperation on shared economic and security priorities. The Secretary expressed appreciation for Qatar's global mediation efforts and stressed the importance of continued close coordination to deter threats and promote stability and security across the Middle East.