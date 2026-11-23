(MENAFN- Saving Advice) Quick Read Social Security benefits are increasing 3.6% in 2027. The average retired worker is expected to receive approximately $75 more per month, bringing the estimated benefit to $2,170. New Jersey, Connecticut, and Delaware lead the state rankings. Their higher median retirement benefits translate into illustrative monthly increases of around $80 or more. Moving won't increase your Social Security benefit. Your payment is based primarily on your earnings history and claiming age, not your current address. Medicare premiums can reduce your take-home increase. The standard Part B premium rises to $209.40 in 2027, meaning some retirees won't receive the full COLA increase in their bank accounts. A retiree in New Jersey could see an $81 monthly Social Security increase in 2027, while someone in another state might receive just $50. Both could be getting exactly the same cost-of-living adjustment. So why the difference? It comes down to how Social Security calculates benefits, and the answer has surprisingly little to do with where someone lives. The Social Security Administration has confirmed a 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2027, adding approximately $75 to the average retired worker's monthly benefit. But retirees in certain states already receive higher benefits than those living elsewhere, which means their percentage-based increases can translate into larger dollar amounts. New Jersey, Connecticut, and Delaware lead the latest state rankings. Before anyone starts considering a move, though, there's an important catch: Relocating to a state with higher Social Security benefits won't increase your own payment. The 2027 Social Security Increase Is Official After months of speculation, the Social Security Administration confirmed a 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment on October 14, 2026. That's higher than the 2.8% increase retirees received in 2026 and the 2.5% adjustment in 2025. The agency estimates that the average retired worker's monthly benefit will rise from approximately $2,095 to $2,170 beginning in January. Over 12 months, that works out to roughly $900 in additional benefits for someone receiving the average increase. Your actual raise, however, depends on your existing benefit amount and may look considerably different from the national estimate. These 10 States Have the Highest Median Social Security Benefits The SSA's 2026 Annual Statistical Supplement contains detailed information about retirement benefits paid across the country in December 2025. Its state-level figures show that retirees in some states receive substantially higher median monthly benefits than others. Applying the confirmed 3.6% COLA to those historical medians gives us a useful illustration of how the 2027 increases could differ. These are not official 2027 state-level forecasts, and the median represents the middle benefit amount rather than the average payment. Still, the comparison helps explain why some retirees may receive larger dollar raises despite everyone receiving the same percentage adjustment.

State Median monthly benefit, Dec. 2025 Illustrative 3.6% increase New Jersey $2,256 $81.22 Connecticut $2,249 $80.96 Delaware $2,225 $80.10 New Hampshire $2,215 $79.74 Maryland $2,181 $78.52 Washington $2,144 $77.18 Michigan $2,139 $77.00 Minnesota $2,135 $76.86 Massachusetts $2,121 $76.36 Utah $2,090 $75.24

Source: Social Security Administration, 2026 Annual Statistical Supplement, Table 5.J6. Figures are rounded historical median benefits, with illustrative increases calculated at 3.6%; they are not official 2027 payment amounts.

New Jersey and Connecticut Lead the Rankings

New Jersey tops the list with a median retired-worker benefit of approximately $2,256 per month in December 2025. Applying the 2027 COLA to that amount produces an illustrative increase of $81.22, or nearly $975 annually. Connecticut follows closely, with a median monthly benefit of $2,249 and a comparable increase of approximately $81.

Neither state receives a special Social Security adjustment, and their higher benefits don't necessarily translate into greater purchasing power. Housing, property taxes, insurance, and healthcare expenses can consume a significant portion of retirement income, particularly in higher-cost communities.

Delaware and New Hampshire Are Close Behind

Delaware and New Hampshire occupy the next two positions, with median monthly benefits of $2,225 and $2,215, respectively. At 3.6%, those figures translate into illustrative increases of roughly $80 per month. The difference between these states and New Jersey is relatively small, even though their overall living costs and tax systems differ.

A retiree's lifetime earnings and claiming decisions matter much more to the Social Security calculation than state residency. These rankings reflect the benefits already being paid to residents, not a state-specific advantage available to someone who moves there.

Maryland and Washington Also Have Higher Benefits

Maryland's median monthly retirement benefit was approximately $2,181, while Washington's reached $2,144. Applying the 2027 adjustment produces illustrative increases of $78.52 and $77.18, respectively. Both states have employment markets that include well-paying professional, technical, and government-related occupations, although those industries alone don't explain the rankings.

Social Security benefits are tied largely to a worker's covered earnings history, so differences in career earnings can influence state-level payment patterns. The important distinction is that these are characteristics of the people receiving benefits, not bonuses awarded because of where they live.

Michigan, Minnesota, Massachusetts, and Utah Round Out the List

Michigan, Minnesota, Massachusetts, and Utah complete the top 10 states in this comparison. Their median retired-worker benefits range from approximately $2,090 to $2,139, producing illustrative increases between $75 and $77 per month. Michigan's relatively strong position is especially interesting because a state doesn't need to have the country's highest current household incomes to rank highly for retirement benefits. Long-term earnings, claiming ages, and the composition of the retired population can all influence the results. None of these figures should be interpreted as a guarantee that an individual retiree will receive the listed increase.

Here's the Catch: Moving Won't Increase Your Social Security Check

The state rankings might make New Jersey or Connecticut look attractive, but Social Security doesn't increase retirement benefits simply because someone changes addresses. Your benefit is generally calculated using your highest 35 years of covered earnings, adjusted under Social Security's formula, along with the age at which you claim. Someone receiving $1,800 in Florida won't suddenly qualify for New Jersey's median benefit after relocating. Likewise, a retiree collecting $3,000 in Alabama would generally receive a larger dollar COLA than someone collecting $2,000 in Connecticut. Moving may change your state tax situation and living expenses, but it doesn't reset the underlying Social Security retirement benefit calculation.

Your Claiming Age Can Matter More Than Your State

Two retirees who worked similar careers can receive very different monthly benefits simply because they claimed at different ages. Starting Social Security at 62 generally means accepting a permanently reduced monthly benefit compared with waiting until full retirement age. Delaying beyond full retirement age earns additional retirement credits until age 70, increasing the eventual monthly payment. The SSA's retirement planning information outlines how those adjustments work based on birth year and claiming age. Because the COLA is percentage-based, a higher benefit usually means a larger dollar increase each January.

Medicare Could Take a Bite Out of Your Raise

A larger Social Security benefit doesn't necessarily mean the entire increase will reach your checking account. Medicare Part B premiums are commonly deducted directly from monthly Social Security payments, and the standard premium is rising from $202.90 in 2026 to $209.40 in 2027. That's an additional $6.50 per month, reducing a hypothetical $75 gross Social Security increase to approximately $68.50 before other changes. Higher-income retirees may also face income-related premium adjustments, while individual circumstances and Medicare's hold-harmless protections can affect deductions. Review your personalized benefit notice and the official Medicare cost information to understand what will actually be deposited.

A Bigger Raise Doesn't Always Mean More Spending Power

A retiree receiving an extra $80 monthly might feel fortunate until the next property tax, insurance, or prescription bill arrives. Social Security's COLA is based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, commonly called the CPI-W, rather than each retiree's personal spending habits. That means the adjustment may not match the inflation someone experiences on housing, groceries, or medical expenses. Consider a household whose monthly costs rise by $110 while Social Security increases by $75; its budget is still $35 tighter than before. Comparing the raise with actual expenses provides a more meaningful picture than celebrating the percentage alone.

When Will You Find Out Your Exact 2027 Benefit?

Retirees won't have to estimate their increases from a state ranking once personalized notices become available. The SSA says eligible users can access their 2027 COLA notices through their my Social Security accounts beginning in late November, with paper notices arriving in December for beneficiaries who receive them by mail. These notices identify the updated benefit amount and applicable deductions, including Medicare premiums when relevant. There's no application or fee required to receive the annual COLA, so be suspicious of unsolicited messages asking you to verify bank details or pay to activate the increase. Checking the official notice is the simplest way to confirm exactly what changes in January.

The Raise That Matters Most Is the One You Actually Keep

New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, and several other states have higher median Social Security benefits, making larger dollar COLA increases possible for their retirees. But the 3.6% adjustment applies nationwide, and moving to a higher-ranking state won't increase your personal benefit. What matters more is your earnings history, claiming decisions, Medicare deductions, and how far your monthly income stretches where you live. Before adjusting your 2027 budget, compare the new benefit notice with your actual recurring expenses rather than relying on national or state averages.

Will your 2027 Social Security increase help cover rising expenses, or has inflation already claimed most of the extra money?

Drew Blankenship

Drew Blankenship is a seasoned personal finance and lifestyle writer with more than a decade of professional writing experience crafting clear, actionable advice that helps savers and investors over 40 protect their wealth and make smarter everyday decisions. His bylines appear regularly on SavingAdvice, CleverDude, and other respected outlets, where he draws on deep industry knowledge to deliver practical insights on cost control, smart spending, and long-term financial security.

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