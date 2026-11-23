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Unused gift cards can lose their value when a retailer closes. A remaining balance doesn't guarantee a refund if the company goes bankrupt or permanently shuts down. The five-year federal expiration protection has limits. It generally protects covered gift card funds from expiring too soon, but it doesn't require a failed retailer to keep accepting cards. You may be able to recover some money. Depending on the circumstances, options include redeeming cards before a deadline, contacting the issuer, exploring a credit card dispute, or filing a bankruptcy claim. Act quickly when a store announces financial trouble. Check official redemption deadlines, document your remaining balance, and avoid paying third parties that promise guaranteed recovery.

There's a $100 gift card sitting in your kitchen drawer, and you've finally decided to use it. One problem: The retailer closed its stores three months ago.

The card hasn't expired. The money was already paid. Surely, somebody has to give it back, right?

Unfortunately, that's not always how it works.

When a retailer goes bankrupt or shuts down permanently, unused gift card balances can become difficult, and sometimes impossible, to recover. Federal consumer protections help prevent premature expiration and certain fees, but they don't guarantee that a struggling business will have enough money to honor its outstanding cards.

And with the holiday shopping season underway, there's a timely reminder of why consumers shouldn't treat store gift cards quite like cash.

Your Gift Card Isn't the Same as Money in a Bank

Buying a $100 gift card feels a lot like setting aside $100 for a future shopping trip. But the money generally doesn't sit in a protected account with your name attached, waiting for you to spend it. Instead, the retailer has an obligation to provide merchandise or services when the card is redeemed. If that business runs into financial trouble, its ability to fulfill the obligation can disappear along with its stores. The Federal Trade Commission has long cautioned consumers that bankruptcy can leave gift cards worth less than expected.

Bankruptcy Doesn't Always Mean Your Card Is Worthless

A bankruptcy filing isn't necessarily the end of a retailer's operations. Under Chapter 11, some businesses continue selling merchandise while restructuring debts, negotiating with creditors, or seeking a buyer. They may continue accepting gift cards, sometimes under arrangements approved by the bankruptcy court. Others establish redemption deadlines, limit eligible purchases, or eventually stop honoring cards altogether. What matters is the company's specific bankruptcy plan and current policies, not simply the fact that it filed for protection.

The Children's Place Offers a Timely Example

The Children's Place filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November 2026, creating uncertainty for shoppers holding unused gift cards. The children's clothing retailer continued operating stores and its website while pursuing a sale of the business. However, reports about the bankruptcy identified December 12, 2026, as the deadline for customers to redeem existing gift cards and loyalty rewards. That's a particularly important detail for families who purchased cards months earlier and planned to save them for Christmas shopping. The situation demonstrates how a retailer's financial problems can suddenly make an otherwise valid gift card much more urgent to use.

Closing Sales Can Create a Race Against the Clock

When a retailer announces liquidation sales, shoppers may assume their gift cards will work until the final store closes. Not necessarily. Redemption policies can change during the closing process, and a third-party liquidator may operate under different terms from the original retailer. Even if gift cards remain valid for a limited period, merchandise selection can shrink quickly as shelves empty. Check the company's official website and store notices before waiting for deeper discounts or making a special trip.

The Five-Year Gift Card Rule Won't Save Every Balance

Federal law generally requires funds on covered gift cards to remain valid for at least five years after activation or the last time money was loaded. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's gift card regulations also restrict certain dormancy, inactivity, and service fees. Those protections are useful when a healthy business tries to impose an early expiration date or improper charge. They don't, however, guarantee reimbursement when a retailer runs out of money or ceases operations. A card can be legally unexpired and still become practically unusable because there's no business left to accept it.

You Might Have to File a Bankruptcy Claim

When a retailer owes customers money for unused gift cards, those customers may become creditors in the bankruptcy proceeding. Depending on the case, recovering anything could require submitting a proof of claim before a court-established deadline. Gift card balances are often treated as unsecured claims, meaning repayment depends on the money available after claims with higher priority are addressed. Some consumer deposits receive special treatment under federal bankruptcy law, but ordinary gift cards don't automatically qualify for that protection. For a small remaining balance, the time involved may outweigh any potential recovery, especially when the bankruptcy estate has limited assets.

How to Find Out Whether You're Owed Money

Start with the retailer's official website and any bankruptcy announcements identifying its legal business name. If the company has filed for bankruptcy, you can search federal court records through PACER or look for a court-appointed claims administrator identified in the case notices. Check whether gift card holders must file claims, whether a deadline has been established, and what documentation is required. Keep the original card, purchase receipt, and evidence of the remaining balance because they may help support your claim. Be cautious about unfamiliar websites demanding upfront fees to submit paperwork that consumers may be able to file themselves.

A New Owner Might Accept the Old Gift Cards

Sometimes a bankrupt retailer's brand or assets survive even when the original company doesn't. Another business may purchase the name, website, inventory, or remaining stores and decide to honor outstanding gift cards. That's possible, but it isn't guaranteed, because an asset purchase doesn't necessarily transfer every debt or customer obligation to the buyer. A familiar storefront reopening under new ownership doesn't automatically mean your old balance will work. Before throwing away a card, check whether the buyer has publicly announced a redemption or exchange program.

Visa Gift Cards Work Differently From Store Cards

A store-specific gift card generally depends on the retailer that issued it, while a Visa or Mastercard gift card may be issued by a separate financial institution. That distinction becomes important when a particular store goes out of business. A properly functioning network-branded gift card can generally be used at other participating merchants, subject to its terms and available balance. However, these products can have their own fees, issuer risks, and expiration-related rules, so they're not identical to cash or insured bank deposits. The FDIC's consumer guidance is a useful starting point for understanding the differences.

Could Your Credit Card Company Give You a Refund?

If you purchased a gift card using a credit card, you may have another avenue worth exploring. Federal billing dispute protections can apply in certain situations involving goods or services that weren't delivered as agreed, although a retailer's later bankruptcy doesn't automatically make every gift card purchase refundable. The timing matters, particularly because some billing error disputes have a 60-day written-notice deadline measured from the statement containing the disputed charge. Contact your issuer promptly, explain what happened, and ask whether a dispute or other protection applies to the transaction. Keep your receipt, card information, and any retailer announcements showing that the balance can no longer be redeemed.

State Laws May Give You Additional Rights

Gift card protections don't end with federal law. Some states restrict expiration dates more aggressively, prohibit certain fees, or require merchants to exchange small remaining balances for cash. Oregon, for example, generally prohibits expiration dates on ordinary gift cards and allows cash redemption of many cards with balances of $5 or less, subject to exceptions. But even stronger state consumer protections can't guarantee that a bankrupt business has sufficient assets to pay everyone it owes. Your state attorney general's consumer protection office can help clarify which rules apply to your situation.

What to Do if You Have a Gift Card From a Struggling Retailer

The worst approach is to leave the card in a drawer and hope everything works out. Check its balance through the retailer's official website, save a dated screenshot, and locate the original purchase receipt if possible. Then look for announcements about store closures, redemption restrictions, or bankruptcy proceedings, paying particular attention to deadlines. If redemption is still available, consider using the balance for something you actually need rather than waiting for a future sale. If the card has already stopped working, contact the retailer or issuer and investigate available dispute and claims procedures before assuming the money is gone.

Don't Pay Someone Who Promises Guaranteed Recovery

A closed retailer can leave customers frustrated enough to try almost anything to recover their money. Unfortunately, that creates an opening for scammers who claim they can unlock frozen gift card balances or secure bankruptcy refunds for an upfront fee. No legitimate service can guarantee that an insolvent retailer will repay every customer, and bankruptcy claims are governed by court procedures. Never provide your gift card PIN, banking password, or other sensitive details to someone who contacts you unexpectedly with a recovery offer. Use official court, retailer, or government resources to verify any process before sharing information.

Gift Cards Aren't Always the Safest Holiday Gift

Gift cards are popular because they're easy to purchase and allow recipients to choose their own presents. But a $100 store card ties that money to a particular business, and that business may not be around when the recipient finally decides to shop. Before buying, consider whether the retailer is financially stable, whether the recipient has convenient access to its stores, and whether a more flexible gift would make sense. A network-branded gift card may offer broader spending options, although fees and issuer terms still deserve scrutiny. Cash can be a simpler alternative when you want someone to have the greatest flexibility.

Don't Let a Forgotten Gift Card Become Lost Money

An unused gift card may seem harmless sitting in a wallet or desk drawer, but its value depends on more than the printed expiration date. Retail bankruptcies, store closures, redemption deadlines, and changing ownership can all affect whether the balance remains usable. Checking cards regularly and spending them while retailers are still operating can prevent an unpleasant surprise. If a business closes before you redeem your card, investigate the available options quickly, but understand that full recovery isn't guaranteed.

Have you ever discovered that a store closed while you still had money left on one of its gift cards?

Drew Blankenship

Drew Blankenship is a seasoned personal finance and lifestyle writer with more than a decade of professional writing experience crafting clear, actionable advice that helps savers and investors over 40 protect their wealth and make smarter everyday decisions. His bylines appear regularly on SavingAdvice, CleverDude, and other respected outlets, where he draws on deep industry knowledge to deliver practical insights on cost control, smart spending, and long-term financial security.

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