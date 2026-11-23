(MENAFN- Saving Advice) Quick Read November 25 is the final scheduled Social Security payment date for November 2026, arriving one day before Thanksgiving. Retirees born between the 21st and 31st generally receive their benefits that day, provided they follow the standard birthday-based schedule. Other beneficiaries were paid earlier, including some on November 3, November 10, and November 18; SSI follows a separate calendar. The November payment isn't a holiday bonus or the 2027 COLA increase. It's a regular benefit payment, so plan upcoming expenses accordingly. Thanksgiving dinner is just a few days away, and for some retirees, the timing of their next Social Security deposit couldn't be more important. Between holiday groceries, travel expenses, and bills waiting to be paid, having that money arrive before Thursday could offer some welcome breathing room. The good news? November 25 is an official Social Security payment date, and millions of beneficiaries fall into the group scheduled to receive money that day. But there's a catch. Not everyone qualifies for Wednesday's deposit, and the Thanksgiving holiday doesn't mean Social Security is sending extra money or moving everyone's payment forward. Here's how to determine whether your check is coming before the holiday, what to do if it doesn't arrive, and which dates to mark on your calendar for December. Who Will Receive Social Security on November 25? If your birthday falls between the 21st and 31st of any month, Wednesday could be your payday. Under the Social Security Administration's official 2026 payment calendar, beneficiaries in that birthday group generally receive their payments on the fourth Wednesday of each month. Someone born on February 22 or August 29 would ordinarily qualify for the November 25 distribution, assuming they follow the standard schedule. The same timing applies to many disability recipients, although spousal and survivor benefits may follow the birth date of the worker whose earnings record determines the benefit. People who began collecting Social Security before May 1997 and certain other beneficiaries operate under different payment rules. The Complete November 2026 Social Security Schedule November has been slightly unusual because a federal holiday interrupted the normal Wednesday payment pattern. Most beneficiaries still fall into one of three birthday groups, but those born early in the month received their money a day ahead of their usual schedule. Other recipients, including many who started benefits before May 1997, were paid at the beginning of November. The official calendar identifies four regular Social Security payment dates this month. Here's how they break down.

Payment date Beneficiaries November 3 Many who began benefits before May 1997 and certain other recipients November 10 Birthdays falling on the 1st–10th November 18 Birthdays falling on the 11th–20th November 25 Birthdays falling on the 21st–31st

Why Some Retirees Got Paid Early This Month

Normally, retirees born between the 1st and 10th receive their benefits on the second Wednesday. This November, that Wednesday happened to be November 11, which is Veterans Day. Because the holiday affects the federal payment schedule, the deposit was moved to Tuesday, November 10. Beneficiaries in that group weren't receiving an extra payment; their regular deposit simply arrived one day earlier. Anyone who already received that money shouldn't expect another regular retirement payment on November 25.

Will Thanksgiving Delay Your Deposit?

Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, November 26, but that doesn't change the payment scheduled for the preceding Wednesday. November 25 remains a regular business day, and the SSA's published calendar shows no holiday adjustment for that group. Some banks and credit unions may make deposits available earlier under their own policies, although that isn't guaranteed. If you've previously received Social Security payments ahead of schedule, don't assume the same thing will happen this week. Plan around the official November 25 date unless your financial institution confirms otherwise.

Some Retirees Follow an Entirely Different Schedule

Your birthday isn't always the deciding factor in when Social Security arrives. People who started receiving benefits before May 1997 generally receive payments on the third day of the month, regardless of their birth date. Certain beneficiaries who collect both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income also follow this arrangement. Other special circumstances, including some beneficiaries living outside the United States, can affect payment timing. If your deposit consistently arrives near the beginning of the month, the SSA payment calendar can help explain why your schedule differs from someone else's.

SSI Recipients Already Received Their November Payment

Supplemental Security Income operates under different payment rules, which can cause confusion around holidays. SSI is ordinarily paid on the first of the month, but when that date falls on a weekend or federal holiday, the payment moves to the preceding business day. Since November 1 was a Sunday, the November SSI payment was scheduled for Friday, October 30. That means someone receiving only SSI shouldn't expect another regular November SSI deposit on November 25. The next SSI payment is scheduled for December 1, followed by a December 31 deposit representing January 2027 benefits.

This Isn't a Thanksgiving Bonus or Extra Social Security Check

Holiday payment announcements can sometimes make an ordinary deposit sound like a new government benefit. The November 25 payment is neither a stimulus check nor a special Thanksgiving bonus for older Americans. In fact, Social Security retirement benefits are generally paid one month behind, meaning the money arriving in November represents benefits due for October. Your regular payment amount depends on your individual benefit calculation and any applicable deductions. Be cautious of websites, social media posts, or unexpected callers claiming you must register or pay a fee to receive additional holiday money.

Will Your 2027 Social Security Raise Be Included?

Retirees anticipating next year's cost-of-living adjustment will have to wait a little longer. The SSA announced a 3.6% COLA for 2027, with the average retired worker expected to receive approximately $75 more per month. However, that increase begins with Social Security benefits payable in January, not November's regular deposit. SSI recipients will see their first increased payment on December 31 because January's SSI benefit is scheduled to arrive early. For retirees enrolled in Medicare, premium deductions can also affect how much of the gross increase actually reaches their bank accounts.

December Brings Another Important Payment Calendar

Once Thanksgiving passes, the next round of Social Security deposits will be right around the corner. December follows the usual schedule for most retirees, with payments falling on December 9, 16, and 23 for the three birthday groups. Beneficiaries on the third-of-the-month schedule are set to receive their payment on December 3. The final regular retirement payment of the year arrives December 23, just before Christmas. SSI recipients should pay particular attention to the December 31 payment because it belongs to January rather than representing extra December income.

December payment date Who gets paid December 1 Regular December SSI payment December 3 Beneficiaries on the third-of-the-month schedule December 9 Birthdays from the 1st–10th December 16 Birthdays from the 11th–20th December 23 Birthdays from the 21st–31st December 31 January 2027 SSI payment, issued early

What if Your November 25 Payment Doesn't Show Up?

An expected deposit that doesn't appear can create immediate anxiety, especially when bills are due. Before assuming Social Security missed your payment, contact your bank or credit union to determine whether a deposit is pending or delayed. The SSA's official payment calendar instructs beneficiaries to allow three additional mailing days before contacting the agency about a missing payment. If the money still hasn't arrived after that period, call Social Security at 1-800-772-1213 or reach out to your local office. Never provide your Social Security number or banking credentials to an unexpected caller promising to release a delayed payment.

Don't Let Holiday Spending Consume Next Month's Budget

Receiving a deposit just before Thanksgiving can make it tempting to spend a little extra on food, gifts, or family celebrations. But the timing doesn't change how long that money needs to last, particularly for retirees relying heavily on Social Security. Before shopping, set aside enough for essential expenses such as rent, utilities, insurance, and prescriptions. If your payment arrives November 25 and your next regular deposit isn't scheduled until December 23, you'll need to cover nearly four weeks of expenses between checks.

For retirees in the final birthday group, November 25 brings their regular Social Security payment just ahead of Thanksgiving. Others have already received their benefits, and SSI recipients should follow the separate schedule that applies to their payments. The important thing is knowing when your money is supposed to arrive rather than relying on rumors about early deposits or holiday bonuses. With December expenses approaching and the 2027 COLA still ahead, checking your payment calendar now could help you avoid an unpleasant surprise later.

Will your Social Security payment arrive before Thanksgiving, and does the timing make a difference in your holiday budget?

Amanda Blankenship

Amanda Blankenship is Chief Editor at District Media, Inc., leading content strategy, quality assurance, and editorial operations across high-traffic personal finance sites like SavingAdvice and CleverDude. A Wingate University graduate with a BA in Communications (Journalism focus), she brings over a decade of experience in digital publishing, writing, and team leadership in the personal finance space.

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