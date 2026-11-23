MENAFN - Blogging Away Debt) by Ashley

And just like that – Thanksgiving 2026 is done!

This is the first year ever since getting divorced (8 years ago) that the girls will be going out of town with their Dad for Thanksgiving. In the past, one of us has always had Thursday and the other got Friday, so we still celebrated close to the holiday. This year, the girls' dad is exercising his right to take them out of town for the holiday, so we celebrated the Saturday before instead.

And for what it's worth – I'm pretty proud of myself! I feel like I made Saturday feel as much like a true Thanksgiving as possible.

A Traditional Thanksgiving Day (on a Non-Traditional Day)

It started in the morning with throwing the turkey on the smoker and then our traditional Turkey Trot that we do with friends in our neighborhood. We typically do the trot on Thanksgiving morning, but I arranged to have us all meet up on Saturday instead. It's just a fun way for neighbors to connect and get in a little stroll or jog before diving into an afternoon of baking and eating.

Then we got to baking! I used as many foods from the Walmart Thanksgiving Deal as possible, which meant we had some new recipes compared to our typical fare. Usually, I make green bean almondine. This year I made green bean casserole. In the past, I've made a sweet potato casserole with pecans and brown sugar on top. This year, I topped it with marshmallows (using the package I received with my order). Typically, I make fresh rolls OR“cheat” and order rolls from Texas Roadhouse. This year I used the rolls from the Walmart deal. We still had some staples: mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and stuffing. And the only places where I went off-script from the Walmart haul was with: the gravy (I used a jar of gravy instead of the powdered mix – which I plan to save for sprinkling on a roast sometime in the future), the corn (I just had corn on the side instead of making into corn casserole), and the dessert. Instead of making a pumpkin pie, I repurposed the tub of cool whip to make a strawberry pretzel salad dessert (which I haven't had since childhood!)

We all decided that we really liked the change-up and, I have to admit, it was a lot faster/easier than my more traditional sides. The food was super tasty too! I've never bought those Walmart rolls before, but I may be a convert! They were the perfect side for the main meal and then worked perfectly for Thanksgiving sandwiches later. 😉

The day ended with me gifting the girls our traditional matching Christmas jammies (I always buy matching Christmas PJ's and distribute them on Thanksgiving evening to kick off the Christmas season).

Best of all, this was BY FAR the cheapest Thanksgiving I've had in years (maybe ever, at least since I've been an adult hosting my own Thanksgiving)! The four of us were able to eat Thanksgiving foods for lunch on Saturday, leftovers later that night for dinner, more leftovers on Sunday, and we still have plenty of leftovers even now as I'm writing this.

We've been hit with lots of big medical bills lately (nothing catastrophic and we're all okay – but I'll save this for its own post), so I especially appreciated the cost-savings given the timing of other very large bills on the horizon.

Thanksgiving Without the Kids

The dinner is done. The next day, we took down all the Fall decor and busted out our Christmas boxes. We haven't decorated outside yet, but we have about 75% of the inside done.

The hardest part of not having the kids for a holiday is always the emotional aspect. But I'm trying to reframe things this year. While I'm sure I'll miss having my kids on the actual holiday, I don't feel like we missed out because we were still able to celebrate the same way we always do! Turkey trot with friends, yummy food with family, afternoon naps and chill out time, evening jammies and games. It was a great day!

And now, I get to look forward to having Thursday and Friday off of work, but I have absolutely zero demands on my time. I don't need to spend all day in the kitchen or be busy with decorating for Christmas – that stuff is all already done! So I can spend the holiday doing whatever I want! I'm thinking a morning hike and then movie binge/couch rot. Or maybe we'll go to the movie theater and see something playing there! The beauty is in the freedom from any obligations or responsibilities that day.

Looking Ahead

Time has been flying so fast! The girls are 14 now. We only have them for another three Thanksgivings before they graduate high school and potentially move off to college and/or away from home! It makes me sad just thinking about the changes on the horizon and how quickly the future comes at ya! But I'm proud of myself for still making memories and incorporating family traditions even despite the non-traditional day that we celebrated. At the end of the day, it's about making time for the traditions and people that matter most.

For U.S readers – what are some of your Thanksgiving traditions? For those not celebrating Thanksgiving this week – what holidays are you most looking forward to on the horizon?