MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Indian equity markets will remain closed on Tuesday for Guru Nanak Jayanti -- also known as Gurpurab -- marking the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Both exchanges -- the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE -- will see no trading in equities or equity derivatives during the day.

In addition, the commodity market will function partially, as the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain closed for the morning session and will open for the evening session from 5 pm onwards.

Gurpurab is the second-to-last market holiday of 2026. The next and last holiday of 2026 will be on December 25 for Christmas, when NSE, BSE, MCX and currency markets will remain shut.

However, markets will resume trading on Wednesday.

On Monday, benchmark indices fell sharply on profit-taking after a recent rally. Sensex settled 1,483.72 points or 1.77 per cent lower at 82,435.99.

Nifty tumbled 450.95 points or 1.75 per cent to close at 25,349.65.

Sectorally, the metal sector led the losses, declining 3.68 per cent, alongside heavy declines in banking, financial services and energy stocks. Nifty IT gained 1.69 per cent, supported by minor resilience in realty shares.

Additionally, investor wealth of over Rs 5 lakh crore was wiped out in Monday's session with the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies standing at Rs 5,08,98,444.87 crore after market closing.

According to analysts, the Nifty ended sharply lower as intense intraday selling pressure from the opening erased its initial gap-up gains.

"The daily chart displays a strong bearish engulfing candlestick formation, signalling aggressive profit booking and strong supply near the 26,000 mark," they said.

"Immediate support for the Nifty is placed at 25,000-25,100, while resistance stands at 25,500-25,600," analysts said. "RSI has cooled to 66.34, slipping below its average of 75.59, indicating a sharp loss of short-term upward momentum."

Sustained holding above the 25,000-25,100 support zone will be crucial to prevent deeper corrective pressure, they added.