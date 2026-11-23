Chapatis sticking to the tawa can be a frustrating problem during everyday cooking. But with a few simple kitchen tricks, you can prevent sticking, avoid burning and make perfectly cooked rotis every time.

Simple home remedyOne of the common problems homemakers face every day is the chapati or roti sticking to the tawa when rolled and placed on it. This not only burns the chapati but also spoils the taste and makes washing the tawa a big headache. Here is a simple and effective home remedy for this problem.

Usually, this problem appears more on old tawas or when the coating of new non-stick tawas wears off. Follow the steps below to overcome this problem and get chapatis as soft as cotton.

Salt and oil seasoningFirst, place your tawa on the stove and heat it well. Then, add a spoonful of salt and a few drops of cooking oil on it. Now, using a dry cloth or tissue paper, scrub the entire surface of the tawa well with salt and oil for about a minute. After that, turn off the stove and let the tawa cool down. Then wash it with normal water, wipe it, and use it again. This process closes the fine pores on the tawa and smoothens the surface.

The onion trickAfter applying salt-oil and before putting the first chapati, take half an onion and rub it lightly on the tawa. This gives a natural non-stick coating to the tawa and makes the chapatis come off easily.

Dough consistencyWhen kneading chapati dough, it shouldn't be too hard or too thin. Dough kneaded to the right consistency won't stick to the tawa. Using slightly lukewarm water to knead the dough will make the chapatis even softer.

Non-stick tawa maintenanceIf you are using a non-stick tawa, do not use a knife or metal spatula on it. This will ruin the coating and cause the dough to stick.

By following these simple tips, you can easily prepare tasty and soft chapatis without any trouble.