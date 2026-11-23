

Huang's return does“not erase the national security threats and questions that must be addressed,” U.S. committees investigating Nvidia said in a statement.

Huang and Nvidia's general counsel Tim Teter will appear for hearings on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, respectively. At least 64% of nearly 25,000 traders who voted in a Stocktwits poll said they feel more bullish about Nvidia after Huang's return.

The reinstatement of Jensen Huang as Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) CEO triggered a sharp rally in the company's shares as well as the broader tech market. However, some commentators said the move is a net positive, but risks remain, and the outcome of the government investigation will provide greater clarity on the long-term outlook.

NVDA stock rose 31.5% on Monday after the Nvidia board announced the return of Huang, and gained a further 0.5% in overnight trading. Intel (AMD), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Broadcom (AVGO) and iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) gained sharply as well but fell in overnight trading.

Hyperscaler Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL) kept their gains overnight.

Nvidia Probes Still Loom

“The NVIDIA board's brief internal investigation and reinstatement of Jensen Huang do not erase the national security threats and questions that must be addressed,” said a joint statement by the Select Committee on China, Select Committee on Intelligence, and Foreign Affairs Committee, which is investigating Nvidia and Huang over the spy crisis.

Huang and Nvidia's general counsel Tim Teter will appear for hearings on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, respectively.“We remain committed to getting answers on the mass smuggling of NVIDIA products, their diversion for Chinese military purposes, and their key role in advancing our foremost adversary's AI capabilities," the statement read.

The California state and the Securities and Exchange Commission are also investigating the AI chip giant for various alleged infringements.

Dramatic Twist

Huang's reappointment marks a dramatic turn of events. He was ousted after his multiple affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy, came to light, and the Nvidia board had said last week that it had no plans to bring him back. The board reversed its position on Monday, hours after President Donald Trump posted in support of Huang's reinstatement.

Analysts Cautiously Bullish

The development reinforces that Huang is a special leader and Nvidia is a special company but also flags questions, said Wharton professor Mohamed A. El-Erian.“While today's news answers one set of questions, it raises another set that, similarly, ranges from the narrow (Nvidia's governance process) to the broad (implications for markets, presidential put, government intervention, national champions, etc.),” he said in an X post.

Noted Nvidia critic and“Big Short Investor” Michael Burry said Nvidia is hardly out of the woods.“So $NVDA is weaker, more craven than even I thought. @TheJusticeDept stay on that antitrust case. @SECGov keep digging into that accounting. Godspeed,” he said in an X post.

On the other hand, Deepwater Asset Management's Gene Munster said he was not surprised with the stock's sharp rally on Monday.

“The reason is the fundamentals of the AI trade are stronger than what we thought on Nov 5 with Nvidia raising next years guide by 5%. Even with China revenue that will get scrubbed the underlying message remains: we're early in AI,” he said in an X post.

“$NVDA is still 11% lower than post-Blue Wave selloff. I think it's fair it closes that gap back to $182,” he said.

CNBC's Jim Cramer said:“Look it was a hasty investigation and then a hanging. Jensen welcome back.”

Retail View For NVDA

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for NVDA climbed higher in the 'extremely bullish' zone.

At least 64% of nearly 25,000 traders who voted in an ongoing Stocktwits poll said they feel more bullish about Nvidia after Huang's return. Fifteen percent said they felt the same as before and 12% voted saying it is too early to tell.

“From the companies perspective it's good news.. but let's see what happens when the investigation gets fully underway, 1st week of December will be interesting,” a trader commented.“Honestly I expect there is more we don't know yet. im not ready to jump back in personally.”

Despite Monday's rally, NVDA stock remained 11.3% lower year to date.

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