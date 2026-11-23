MENAFN - IANS) Auckland, Nov 24 (IANS) New Zealand have been forced to make a change to their squad ahead of the second Test against India after fast bowler Blair Tickner picked up a hamstring injury during a training session in Wellington.

Tickner sustained a right hamstring injury earlier this week and will now miss the Christchurch Test, which begins on November 27. The 33-year-old is scheduled to undergo further medical assessments in Christchurch to establish the severity of the injury and determine his recovery period.

Matt Fisher has been brought into the squad as his replacement. The 27-year-old, who was part of New Zealand's white-ball squads during the ongoing series against India, is expected to join the team in Christchurch on Monday.

Fisher has had considerable exposure to the Indian side on this tour, featuring in four of the five ODIs and two T20Is. He made his Test debut in August 2025, but has not represented New Zealand in the longest format since.

Tickner's absence comes at a challenging time for New Zealand's pace attack, which was stretched during the opening Test at the Basin Reserve. The home side's bowlers delivered a combined 166 overs in the drawn contest, with Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy shouldering the bulk of the workload. With just three days separating the two Tests, Fisher's inclusion provides additional cover for the fast-bowling department.

Tickner has made six Test appearances, claiming 22 wickets at an average of 27.45, with his most recent outing in the format coming during New Zealand's tour of England earlier this year. He was part of the squad for the first Test against India but did not make the playing XI.

His current setback follows another injury concern during the ongoing India tour. Tickner had earlier suffered a concussion after being struck on the helmet by a bouncer, which also affected his participation in the white-ball fixtures.

The injury also adds to New Zealand's concerns ahead of a demanding international schedule. Following the India series, they are due to travel to Australia for a four-Test assignment beginning December 9, before returning home to host Sri Lanka across three ODIs, three T20Is and two Tests.

New Zealand remain in contention for a place in next year's World Test Championship final, but the drawn opening Test against India has left them with ground to make up in the race. The second Test in Christchurch will therefore carry added significance as they look to strengthen their position in the championship standings.