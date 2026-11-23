MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wuhan, China, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As 3D printing becomes increasingly integrated into everyday life, its applications continue to expand beyond prototyping and creative projects to include toys, figurines, desktop models, home storage, and personalized decorations. Alongside printing performance and appearance, material safety is an important consideration, particularly when 3D-printed products are intended for home use or toy-related applications.

eSUN recently announced that selected PLA, PETG, and TPU-95A 3D printing filament materials have passed EN 71-3 testing, with migration levels for all 19 specified elements meeting the relevant requirements.









Understanding EN 71-3 and Material Safety

EN 71 is the European toy safety standards system. EN 71-3, titled "Safety of Toys – Part 3: Migration of Certain Elements," specifies migration requirements and test methods for certain elements in toy materials.

The standard primarily evaluates 19 specific elements, including lead, cadmium, mercury, arsenic, and chromium. Testing assesses whether the amounts of these elements migrating from materials under specified test conditions remain within the corresponding limits.

Such testing helps assess potential exposure risks associated with certain chemical elements through contact and other routes.

Selected eSUN PLA, PETG and TPU-95A Materials Pass EN 71-3 Testing

In addition to printing performance, appearance, and application suitability, eSUN incorporates material safety testing into its product quality management process.

Selected materials from eSUN's PLA, PETG, and TPU-95A product ranges have passed the corresponding EN 71-3 tests. The tested material and color combinations include:

PLA Series



PLA+: White, Black, Yellow, Blue, Orange, Red

PLA-Basic: Black, White, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow, Orange

PLA-Matte: Black, Cream White, Peach Pink, Almond Yellow, Mint Green, Light Blue, Honey Orange

PLA-Clear: Transparent Purple PLA-Silk Mystic: Red-Green-Blue

PETG Series



PETG: Transparent

PETG-Basic: Black PETG+: White

TPU Series

TPU-95A: Transparent

Importantly, eSUN submits each specific material and color combination for independent testing. Test results for one color are not automatically extended to all colors within the same product series.

This targeted testing approach takes into account potential differences associated with color masterbatch materials and independently verifies the safety performance of specific material and color combinations. It also provides users with clearer information when selecting 3D printing materials.

Customers interested in the EN 71-3 test reports for relevant products can visit the eSUN official website or contact eSUN's customer service team for further information.

Additional Considerations for Safer 3D Printing at Home

Beyond choosing tested materials, users should also consider nozzle materials, post-processing, and the physical structure of finished prints.

1. Choose Suitable Nozzles

Brass nozzles may contain trace amounts of lead. For toy printing, stainless steel or hardened steel nozzles are recommended to reduce potential material contamination.

2. Take Care During Post-Processing

Sanding can generate fine particles. Wet sanding or wearing a mask is recommended. When using paints or adhesives, choose products that meet relevant safety requirements.

3. Pay Attention to Finished Print Design

Material safety alone does not guarantee a completely safe finished product. For toy models, smooth sharp edges, and avoid thin walls and fragile structures.

CONTACT: Oliver Walker eSUN...