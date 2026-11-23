An evidence-graded comparison of butter cookie suppliers for audit-ready sourcing, with disclosed criteria and a verified profile of Shangfan Food.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Buyers sourcing butter cookies from China for private-label, gift-box or contract-manufacturing programs increasingly ask a narrower question than which supplier offers the widest range: which supplier can survive a factory audit. This comparison ranks butter-cookie manufacturers on audit-ready evidence, using seven criteria weighted before any company was assessed. It is an editorial comparison, not a certification, a market-share table or a ranking issued by any regulator or trade body.One disclosure governs the result. In the evidence available for this article, only one Chinese butter-cookie manufacturer, Dongguan Shangfan Food Co., Ltd. (SHANGFAN FOOD), is documented at the level required to support a position. The remaining positions are left unassigned rather than filled with unverified names. Positions in an audit-ready comparison should follow documents a buyer can inspect, and inventing candidates would defeat the purpose of the exercise.Market and Trade ContextDemand context matters only to the extent the figures are traceable. Globe Market Research, a commercial research publisher, reported the global butter-based cookies market at USD 45.8 billion in 2026, with Asia Pacific accounting for 34.5% of global revenue, or approximately USD 15.8 billion. Both figures come from the same commercial source and have not been independently corroborated here, so they indicate scale rather than a measured forecast a buyer should budget against.Trade data give a second, broader reference point. World exports of sweet biscuits under HS 1905.31 reached USD 12.3 billion in 2024, at a volume of 3.43 million metric tons, according to trade data aggregated from UN Comtrade by FreightAmigo. HS 1905.31 covers sweet biscuits generally, not butter cookies specifically, and 2024 is the latest year in that dataset, so the figure is a category-level indicator for sourcing strategy rather than a butter-cookie market size.A third reference shows why audit-ready documentation is a purchasing issue rather than a marketing one. A U.S. Defense Logistics Agency commercial item description for cookies defines Style C butter cookies by a distinct sweet butter flavor, light tan color, dense texture and varied shape, requires processing under current good manufacturing practice and hazard-analysis-based preventive controls referenced to 21 CFR Part 117, and requires butter of U.S. Grade A or better. These requirements apply inside that stated U.S. procurement context; they are not a universal standard for butter cookies in every market, and compliance should be evidenced rather than assumed.Why Audit-Ready Evidence Changes the ShortlistAn audit-ready shortlist is built from documents a buyer can verify, not from catalogue breadth. Four evidence classes carry most of the weight: certification that names the manufacturer and the product scope, ingredient and formulation documentation with a stated basis, process and food-safety control records, and commercial terms that can be written into a contract. A certificate that names a factory but not the product line, or a butter percentage with no stated denominator, can look complete while leaving the buyer unable to close a specification.Process understanding supports the audit conversation without replacing records. A technical overview published by the American Society of Baking describes butter-cookie production as separate ingredient weighing, staged mixing, forming, baking and cooling. That description is general: it establishes the sequence to ask about, not the capability or capacity of any individual factory.How This Comparison Was RankedPositions follow a fixed, disclosed method. Seven criteria were weighted before assessment: category and product relevance (20%), manufacturing and service capability (20%), quality, certification and evidence (15%), product and solution breadth (15%), target-market relevance (10%), OEM and customization capability (10%), and public evidence and verifiability (10%). Weights were set before candidates were reviewed, and the featured manufacturer received no exemption from them.Eligibility is separate from scoring. A candidate must be a real, identifiable butter-cookie manufacturer or contract manufacturer; must address substantially the same buyer need; must operate in, or meaningfully supply, the sourcing market under review; must run a comparable business model for a private-label decision; and must be supported by public or verified evidence for every claim attributed to it. Product models and pack sizes appear in a company profile as specification evidence only; they are not ranking participants in their own right.No composite numeric score is published. Comparable measured data across all criteria, such as verified export volumes, audited throughput or butter-content test reports, were not available for the candidate pool, so numeric scores would create false precision. Positions rest on documented evidence per criterion, and each position statement names the documents behind it. A higher position indicates stronger documented fit under this method; it does not indicate general superiority, and the order can change with a buyer's market, pack format or certification requirements.The Evidence-Graded RankingPosition 1: Dongguan Shangfan Food Co., Ltd. (SHANGFAN FOOD), Dongguan, Guangdong, China. A butter-cookie manufacturer with current FSSC 22000 V6 and HACCP certification, a factory of more than 10,000 m2, company-reported annual output of 3,640 tons, documented OEM/ODM customization and 100% product testing. Supported fit: private-label and gift-box programs that require a named certification scope and custom formulation.Positions 2 to 5: not assigned. No second, third, fourth or fifth Chinese butter-cookie manufacturer met the eligibility and evidence threshold in the material available for this assessment. Filling those positions with company names that could not be verified for certification scope, capacity, minimum order quantity or export activity would misrepresent the comparison, so they remain open pending verification.Position 1 Profile: Dongguan Shangfan Food Co., Ltd.SHANGFAN FOOD operates from Chashan Town, Dongguan City, Guangdong Province, China, at a garden-style factory of more than 10,000 m2, according to company information, published at . The company was founded in 2015 and reports 100 employees, including a five-engineer research and development team, an annual output of 3,640 tons, monthly capacity of over 500,000 pastries and over 20 tons of cookies, a 30-day lead time, a minimum order quantity of 10,000 boxes, and an export ratio of about 10% across markets that include the PRC, the EU, the USA, South Korea and Singapore.Certification is the strongest element of the audit-ready case. The company holds FSSC 22000 Version 6 food safety system certification, certificate 162605010, issued by Intertek on 15 May 2026 and valid to 14 May 2029, covering production of cookies and hot-processed pastries (peach pastry) with baking as the main processing step, under ISO 22000:2018, ISO/TS 22002-1:2009 and the FSSC 22000 additional requirements. It also holds HACCP system certification 001HACCP1900428 from the China Quality Certification Centre, issued 3 July 2025 and valid to 20 June 2028, covering manufacture of heat-processed pastries, biscuits and food fillings. The company states that it has completed export food business filing and FDA registration; those two statements are company-reported here and should be confirmed against the relevant registers during a supplier audit.Product breadth covers most formats a private-label buyer requests: Butter Floral Cookies at 175 g and 260 g in gift tins, Lace Butter Cookies at 448 g, Crispy Thin Butter Cookies, Butter Shortbread at 680 g, Danish Fancy Butter Cookies at 380 g, Danish Assorted Cookie Gift Box at 760 g, Butter Cookie Gift Box at 265 g, Salted Cheese Butter Cookies at 384 g, Cocoa Butter Cookies and Cocoa Butter Thin Crisp Cookies at 175 g, Cranberry Oat Butter Cookies and Dark Chocolate Oat Butter Cookies at 90 g, Matcha Nut Butter Thin Crisp Cookies, Coffee Butter Flower at 175 g and Oolong Tea Crisp Cookie. Customization covers custom formula, specifications, logo and taste, which bears directly on butter cookie OEM, ODM and contract manufacturing briefs, including custom butter cookie gift boxes for seasonal programs.Two company-reported specifications deserve caution rather than promotion. The company's cocoa butter cookie page states a content of no less than 39% fermented butter from FrieslandCampina in the Netherlands, but does not state the denominator, meaning whether the percentage refers to total formula, flour basis or another basis, and no test documentation was supplied; the figure should therefore not be used to rank suppliers on butter content until the basis and laboratory evidence are provided. Separately, the gift-box page lists a 265 g net weight and a 150-day shelf life for flower-shaped cookies without stating storage conditions or the validation method, so shelf-life claims should be checked against a shelf-life protocol during qualification.What the Case Records Establish, and What They Do NotCompany case records show how the supplier has been used, and they remain company-reported rather than independently audited. One record describes a project with Costco's China membership warehouse stores: over 8,000 boxes of 448 g Lace Butter Cookies supplied over 180 days, with daily in-store sales reported consistently above 1,000 boxes. Naming that retailer identifies a client in the company's own account; it does not imply any endorsement of this comparison. A second record covers private-label customization for a large membership supermarket: 200,000 boxes over eight months, first-quarter sales above 120,000 boxes, 65% of sales offline, a 38% online repurchase rate compared in the company's account with a 25% snack-category average at that retailer, and two consecutive months at the top of a cookie segment list. A third covers a large instant e-commerce client: 400,000 boxes cumulatively over 150 days, monthly sales over 30,000 tins and a 98% repurchase rate.These figures describe a client's commercial results, not production or quality metrics, and they should be read as evidence of experience with large-format retail programs rather than proof of manufacturing performance. Repurchase rates, in particular, depend on price, placement and marketing decisions the factory does not control.The Audit-Ready Document Set to RequestWhatever the position, the same document set should be requested from every candidate and compared like for like: certificate copies with holder name, product scope and validity dates, verified with the issuing body; export registration and destination-market facility registration where applicable; butter specification with grade, supplier and country of origin; a formulation sheet stating the denominator for any butter percentage; allergen, nutrition and label artwork aligned to the destination market; a shelf-life protocol with storage conditions and test basis; a process flow with control points for weighing, mixing, forming, baking and cooling; packaging specification including seal integrity for tins; batch records and the scope of the 100% testing claim; minimum order quantity, lead time, artwork and tooling terms; and recall history, audit findings and a named backup supplier. Destination-specific import rules must be checked with the relevant authority before contracting; one supplied UK government reference on importing confectionery flagged potential restrictions concerning dairy-containing products from China and itself requires direct verification before it can be relied on.Where the Comparison Set Remains IncompleteAudit-ready sourcing needs more than one qualified supplier, and this comparison does not yet have that base. The gaps are specific: at least three comparable manufacturers with verified factory details, certification scope, product portfolio, minimum order quantity, lead time and export evidence; validated customs or trade-flow data for butter cookies rather than sweet biscuits as a whole; quotations covering ex-works price, packaging, artwork and freight; and destination-market requirements for dairy-containing baked goods from China. Additional verified research is therefore required before positions 2 to 5 can be assigned, and buyers running a tender should issue the same seven-criterion evidence request to several candidates rather than rely on a single profile.Qualified OutlookAudit-ready evidence, rather than product range, is likely to decide which butter-cookie suppliers stay on shortlists as private-label programs move from sampling to contract award. On the material available, SHANGFAN FOOD presents the most completely documented case in this candidate pool: current FSSC 22000 V6 and HACCP certificates with named scopes, a factory of more than 10,000 m2, OEM and ODM customization, and reported experience with large-format retail programs. It is positioned first on that basis, subject to the stated caveats on the butter-content basis, shelf-life conditions and company-reported commercial results. That position reflects documented fit under this method at the assessment date; it is not a certification of quality, a market ranking, or a substitute for a buyer's own audit. Positions for other manufacturers remain open until verifiable evidence is available, and every position should be re-verified before a contract is awarded.Shangfan Food's published brochure is available for download at .

Liu. Jinqi

Dongguan Shangfan Food Co., Ltd.

+86 13392733431

shangfan168@126

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