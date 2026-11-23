MENAFN - IANS) Madurai, Nov 24 (IANS) Lawyers seeking an urgent hearing on the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam on Thiruparankundram hill can approach the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court when it sits at 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday, court sources said.

The Supreme Court has directed the Madurai district administration to light the lamp on the hill today.

Justices G.R. Swaminathan and Sumathi, who sit on the second division Bench, will hear Public Interest Petitions on Tuesday.

Lawyers wishing to bring any matter concerning the lamp before the High Court can mention it to the two judges at the start of the morning sitting and request a hearing, the sources said.

The change in the court's roster comes as Justice Velmurugan, the administrative judge at the Madurai Bench who ordinarily hears public interest matters, is on leave on Tuesday.

The second division Bench will, therefore, take up public interest petitions assigned to the first division Bench, in addition to the matters already listed before it.

The opportunity to approach the judges is also open to members of the public who wish to place a request before the court, the sources said.

For anyone seeking directions on the lighting of the lamp, the first opportunity to raise the issue on the day of the ceremony will come when the two judges begin hearing cases.

The timing of the sitting is significant because November 24 is the date the Supreme Court set for the lighting.

In an interim order issued on November 20, the apex court directed the Madurai district administration to light the lamp on Thiruparankundram hill four days later, coinciding with the Karthigai Deepam festival.

The Thiruparankundram area has been busy for the past two days in the run-up to the lighting.

On Monday night, the Madurai District Collector ordered prohibitory measures in the district ahead of the ceremony.

The order came on the eve of the date set by the Supreme Court for the district administration to carry out its direction.

Court sources identified 10.30 a.m. as the time when lawyers could first place a request before the judges.

Whether a particular application concerning the ceremony is heard on Tuesday will depend on the Bench.

The second division Bench's public interest list for the day includes matters transferred under the revised roster, while the district administration is responsible for carrying out the Supreme Court's interim direction.