MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 24 (IANS) A sea of devotees gathered in Varanasi and Prayagraj, two major religious centres in Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday to take a holy dip in the Ganga and Yamuna on the occasion of Kartik Purnima.

A large number of devotees from different parts of the country arrived at the riverbanks early in the morning to perform religious rituals and offer prayers.

The occasion also coincides with Dev Deepawali, Guru Nanak Jayanti and the culmination of the month-long Kartik Snan, making it particularly significant for devotees.

In Varanasi, also known as Kashi, thousands of devotees thronged various ghats along the Ganga from early morning to take a holy dip. People arriving from far-flung areas were seen performing rituals, offering prayers and lighting lamps as part of the religious observances.

Pawan, who arrived in Kashi from Patna, told IANS, "Today is Kartik Purnima, and it is also associated with Dev Uthani Ekadashi. After Dev Uthani Ekadashi, all the gods and goddesses are believed to awaken from their four-month-long sleep. This is the first full moon bathing occasion after that, which makes it particularly significant. Taking a holy dip in Kashi is believed to bring the blessings of all gods and goddesses."

Dharmeshwar Jha, a resident of Kashi, said that there are 12 full moon days and 24 Ekadashis in a year, and Kartik Purnima holds special religious significance.

He said Dev Deepawali is also celebrated on this occasion, when devotees light lamps at the ghats across Kashi. According to him, taking a holy dip on Kartik Purnima is believed to bring spiritual merit equivalent to the religious observances performed throughout the year.

Meanwhile, a large number of devotees also gathered at various ghats in Prayagraj to take a holy dip in the Yamuna.

Seema Chaudhary, who visited Prayagraj for the ritual, told IANS that the entire month of Kartik is considered auspicious for holy bathing, and Kartik Purnima marks the culmination of the month-long observance.

She said the day is also associated with the concluding rituals dedicated to Tulsi Mata, making the occasion particularly important for devotees.

"Those who could not take a holy dip during the entire month of Kartik can also earn religious merit by bathing on Kartik Purnima. People are enthusiastic about following the traditions and rituals associated with this auspicious occasion," she said.

Another devotee, Anju Jaiswal, said that bathing in the Yamuna during Kartik is believed to wash away sins and hardships and bring happiness and prosperity to families.

She added that taking a holy dip during the last five days of the month of Kartik is also believed to provide the spiritual benefits of observing the ritual throughout the month.

Poonam Mishra said that after taking a bath at home, worshipping the Tulsi plant and performing circumambulation, she visited the riverbank to take another dip and complete the religious rituals.

She said the practice of taking holy dips and performing prayers had continued throughout the month, as Kartik holds special significance in Hindu religious traditions.