MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Actor and content creator Bhuvan Bam recalled an unforgettable experience with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

He revealed that the actor gave him a 'champi' during their first interaction on his YouTube talk show 'Titu Talks'.

Bhuvan shared the anecdote while appearing as a contestant on actress Madhuri Dixit-hosted quiz show 'Kon Honar Crorepati'.

Recalling the 2018 episode of his talk show, in which Shah Rukh appeared as the first guest while promoting his film 'Zero', Madhuri asked him,“Shah Rukh Khan once gave you a champi. How did you feel at the time?”

“I couldn't wash my hair for two days. I used to walk around just like that, with my hair like that,” Bhuvan replied.“But out of the world experience for a man like him to show confidence in a boy like me for a movie promotion. And the video I did with him was the first episode of that series. He was my first guest. I am a bit of a pessimist. Even when something good happens to me, I find something bad in it. I was so happy to shoot with him, but when I went home, I said, 'Now, in the first episode, I have Shah Rukh Khan. Whoever I bring on the next episode, that episode can never be as big.'”

Madhuri, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in many films, also shared her view of the superstar while responding to Bhuvan's experience.“He is an amazing person and very encouraging, and he is a generous actor,” she said.

Bhuvan also recalled his childhood memories associated with Madhuri and Shah Rukh, mentioning their film 'Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam'. He said the film's title track was a familiar part of his journeys from Delhi to the hills with friends.

“And that movie, I kind of like it because it has three of my most favorite people in it, and you look so beautiful in every scene. It's a wonderful movie,” he told Madhuri.

–IANS

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