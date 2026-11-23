MENAFN - IANS) Tiruvannamalai, Nov 24 (IANS) Devotees have carried a ceremonial cauldron, 4,500 litres of ghee and cotton cloth to the summit of the hill behind the Arunachaleswarar Temple, where the Maha Deepam will be lit at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The lighting of the flame on the 2,668-foot hill marks the culmination of the temple's 10-day Karthigai Deepam festival.

An estimated 50 lakh devotees are expected to take part in the celebrations in Tiruvannamalai.

Tuesday's rituals begin with the Bharani Deepam, scheduled for 4 a.m. inside the temple. The focus then shifts to the hill for the evening ceremony.

Preparations for the hilltop lighting began early on Monday, the ninth day of the festival. At about 5.30 a.m., the ceremonial cauldron was placed near the Chinna Nandi shrine in the temple's second enclosure.

After special prayers, devotees carried the vessel up the hill. The ghee and cotton cloth for the wick were taken up separately.

The festival began on November 15 with the hoisting of the temple flag. Each morning since then, devotees have gathered along the Mada streets surrounding the temple for processions of Vinayakar and Chandrasekharar.

At night, the Panchamurthis, the five principal processional deities, have been carried through the same streets on ceremonial mounts.

At 11 a.m. on Monday, the morning procession set out to the beat of drums. Vinayakar was carried on his mouse mount, followed by Chandrasekharar and his consort Ambal on the Purusha Muni mount.

As the deities passed, devotees lining the streets broke coconuts and lit camphor in worship.

The evening procession began at 10 p.m. Among the deities carried through the streets were Murugan with his consorts Valli and Deivanai, Arunachaleswarar with Unnamulai Amman, Parasakthi Amman, Vinayakar and Chandikeswarar.

The ceremonial mounts included representations of Mount Kailasa and Kamadhenu, the divine cow.

Inside the temple, flowers of different colours had been arranged in the form of Nataraja and the Shiva lingam for the occasion.

Another floral display featured images of four Tamil Shaivite saints, Manickavasagar, Sundarar, Thirunavukkarasar and Thirugnanasambandar.

Crowds filled the temple on Monday, with devotees waiting in long queues for a glimpse of the goddess Unnamulai Amman.

While worshippers gathered inside the shrine and along the processional streets, the cauldron for Tuesday evening's flame was already in place on the hill above the temple.