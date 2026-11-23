Uday Kotak Hails Jensen Huangs Return to Nvidia as Pivotal Global Move

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Kotak Mahindra Bank Founder and Director Uday Kotak has described Jensen Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia's Chief Executive Officer as one of the most consequential decisions in the history of global markets, saying the move has coincided with the recovery of USD 1 trillion in Nvidia's market capitalisation and USD 4 trillion across the US market. In a post on X, Kotak said the decision reflected a political and economic agenda to maintain the United States' lead in the global artificial intelligence race, while raising questions about the flexibility of rules amid competition between major powers.

"Jensen Huang coming back as NVIDIA CEO, is one of the most consequential decisions in the history of world markets," Kotak said. He added that the reinstatement had brought back USD 1 trillion in Nvidia's market value and USD 4 trillion in US market capitalisation. "A message right or wrong, that for global power play, the rules of the game are flexible. When elephants dance, everyone moves to give space!" he said. Hia remarks come as Nvidia's Board of Directors announced on Monday that it had unanimously voted to reinstate Huang as President and CEO with immediate effect, following discussions and meetings with him. The board said it was satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the company and had received input from senior levels of the US government before taking the decision. Huang's return followed his resignation on November 12 amid allegations linked to an alleged Chinese espionage effort. Nvidia had appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO after his departure, while an independent board committee's investigation into the matter is continuing. The announcement was followed by a sharp rally in Nvidia shares, which closed at USD 165.05 on Monday, gaining 31.48 per cent. The development also triggered a strong rally in Taiwan's stock market. The benchmark Taiex surged over 3,300 points in morning trade on Tuesday, recording its biggest intraday gain on record and crossing the 40,000-mark, according to Focus Taiwan. Kotak's remarks highlight the wider market and geopolitical significance being attached to Nvidia's leadership change, particularly as competition over AI technology becomes an important part of global economic and strategic priorities. (ANI)