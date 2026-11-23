Assam Rifles Seizes 800 Bottles of Smuggled Eskuf Syrup in Tripura

Khowai (Tripura) [India], November 24 (ANI): Assam Rifles, in coordination with Customs, seized 800 bottles of Eskuf syrup worth approximately Rs 8 lakh during a joint operation in Tripura's Khowai district on November 23. According to an official press release, the operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs received from Assam Rifles Field Intelligence Unit and Wireless Experimental Unit. During the operation, the joint team intercepted a suspected vehicle in Mungiakami and recovered the consignment. One Bolero vehicle was also seized. The recovered consignment and vehicle were subsequently handed over to Customs authorities for further investigation and legal proceedings. Assam Rifles said the operation highlights its continued efforts, in coordination with partner agencies, to disrupt illegal pharmaceutical trafficking networks operating in the Northeast.

DRI Seizes Gold Worth Rs 3.83 Crore in Hyderabad

Earlier, in a separate operation, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Hyderabad Zonal Unit, intercepted an SUV travelling from Kolkata and seized 2.98 kilograms of smuggled gold valued at Rs 3.83 crore hidden in a specially fabricated cavity behind a tail lamp, officials said on Saturday. Two persons travelling in the vehicle were arrested in connection with the smuggling attempt. Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted the vehicle on the Kolkata–Hyderabad route. Upon systematic dismantling and thorough examination of the SUV, officials discovered a custom-built chamber behind one of the vehicle's rear tail lamps. During systematic examination, the officers recovered three packets wrapped in brown adhesive tape, ingeniously concealed inside a specially created cavity behind one of the tail lamps. Upon opening the packets, 25 gold bars weighing 2.98 kilograms were recovered. A government-approved valuer certified the recovered metal to be 24-karat gold, assessing its market value at approximately Rs 3.83 crore. The 25 gold bars, along with the vehicle used for trafficking the contraband, were seized under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Both occupants were taken into custody.