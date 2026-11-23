

Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia propped up the entire AI sector on Monday.

Retail traders believe BE stock is still undervalued and has more room to grow. Yet some skepticism remains as experts question whether the AI trade revival is a temporary reprieve rather than a sustained reversal.

Shares of Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) jumped 18% at close on Monday and continued to gain overnight amid a revival in the AI trade after Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) said it was reinstating Jensen Huang as President, CEO and board member.

The stock reversed seven straight days of losses to clock its best day since June this year.

Meanwhile, retail traders believe BE stock is still undervalued and has more room to grow.

Retail Eyes 100% Upside By Christmas

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BE stock was still 'bearish' at the time of writing, with message volumes surging more than 488% over 24 hours.

One user said,“$BE it's official. Jensen is back. Time to Pump!”

Another user said,“$BE one man kills ai just to end up saving it!!!”

Investors are eyeing a higher upside in the stock amid the growing demand for power as the AI sector blossoms.

One user said,“$BE much more upside here Way way OVERSOLD.”

Another user said,“$BE BE will be up 100% before Christmas,” adding that the recent selloff was not based on fundamentals. “Fundamentals matter and alm the AI stocks just reported record earnings, record growth and record guidance. The AI buildout is only 15%. We have years of growth to rocket BE higher,” they added.

However, a third user said,“$BE fundamental narrative shift or temporary reprieve? I feel after the violence of the decline, its only fair to expect that of the upside? But things, while notably better than last week, still seem hesitant.”

BE Stock Crashed Amid AI Selloff

Last week, BE stock crashed nearly 26% amid a broad-based selloff in the AI and technology sector as Huang's exit from Nvidia and questions about the AI trade's sustainability weighed heavily on stocks. The week marked the worst selloff in the stock all year.

However, a revival seems to be on the cards as chip and other AI companies have seen their shares skyrocket following Nvidia's announcement.

Yet some skepticism remains as experts question whether the revival is a temporary reprieve rather than a sustained reversal.

The Kobeissi Letter noted in a post that a“bumpy road” still lay ahead for the market. Even though Huang's return marked a huge win for the U.S. and the broader AI Revolution, it highlighted that NVDA shares are still down 33% from its record high.

The market commentator added that the broader AI trade is still experiencing growing pains as it undergoes a healthy technical correction, but said it continues to believe“that what has materialized over the last few weeks is a mere correction, not the beginning of a prolonged bear market.”

BE stock is up 93.52% year-to-date.

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