Keady, County Armagh, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom - Nov. 23, 2026 - Every family has a story worth telling, but some stories carry the voices, traditions and memories of entire generations. In his newly published memoir, From Good Stock on Armaghbreague, author Dermot Haughey invites readers into an extraordinary collection of ordinary moments that shaped his life and the lives of those closest to him.

Set primarily in Keady, County Armagh, the book follows Haughey's remarkable journey from his childhood in the 1950s to his later years as a husband, father, grandfather, musician and businessman. Through vivid storytelling and delightful humour, he captures the character of a close-knit Irish community while reflecting on the historical events that transformed Northern Ireland.

Born in 1954, Haughey grew up surrounded by the energy of his parents, Johnnie and Imelda, who worked tirelessly to provide for their expanding family. From his mother's small grocery shop on High Street to his father's adventures delivering bread and navigating the challenges of border trading, the memoir introduces readers to a world where hard work, ingenuity and neighbourly kindness were essential parts of everyday life.

However, life was not always filled with laughter. As Haughey entered adolescence, Northern Ireland was undergoing profound political and social upheaval. The emergence of the Troubles brought violence, uncertainty and heartbreaking losses to communities across the region.

Against this difficult backdrop, music offered a much-needed escape.

With his brothers, Haughey discovered the joy of performing and eventually joined The Glensiders, a popular local band that entertained audiences across Ireland. His memories of crowded dance halls, unpredictable performances and musical friendships provide some of the book's most entertaining moments.

Beyond music, From Good Stock on Armaghbreague also chronicles Haughey's entrepreneurial journey. From establishing a petrol station with his brother Francie in 1979 to developing a successful automotive parts and equipment distribution business, his experiences highlight the importance of perseverance, ambition and family support.

Yet the memoir's greatest strength lies in its emotional heart.

Throughout the narrative, Haughey celebrates his beloved wife, Oonagh, their four children, his siblings and the generations who came before them. He also explores his ancestral roots through a remarkable collection of nineteenth-century family letters, giving readers a deeper appreciation of the people whose sacrifices helped shape his future.

In the book's dedication, Haughey expresses one simple hope for his family and readers: “I hope it makes you all smile.”

With its lively anecdotes, historical reflections and heartfelt appreciation of family, From Good Stock on Armaghbreague will resonate with readers who enjoy Irish memoirs, family histories, nostalgic storytelling and inspiring accounts of everyday resilience.

About the Author

Dermot Haughey is a Northern Irish businessman, father of four and grandfather. Born and raised in Keady, County Armagh, he founded an automotive parts and garage equipment company that has grown into an established family enterprise. Today, the business is managed by his daughter Nuala and youngest son Patrick. In From Good Stock on Armaghbreague, Haughey preserves the experiences, people and traditions that have shaped his family's remarkable history.

Book Name: From Good Stock on Armaghbreague

Author Name: Dermot Haughey

ISBN Number: 979-8954003956

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