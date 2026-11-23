Keady, County Armagh, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom - Nov. 23, 2026 - What if a collection of old family letters could reveal the forgotten struggles, extraordinary sacrifices and remarkable character of the people who came before us? In his newly published book, From Good Stock on Armaghbreague, Northern Irish author Dermot Haughey explores this compelling question through a deeply personal journey spanning more than two centuries of family history.

Blending heartfelt memoir with historical correspondence and genealogical discoveries, Haughey presents an intimate portrait of the generations that shaped his family, beginning with their ancestral home in Armaghbreague, a rural area outside Armagh City.

At the heart of this remarkable story is a collection of letters written by Haughey's great-grandfather, Michael Haughey, born in 1820, who spent much of his life farming the land around Armaghbreague.

Michael's letters were addressed to his daughter, Allice, who emigrated to America in 1881 and eventually settled in Danbury, Connecticut. There, she married Patrick McKenny, established a family and began building a new life thousands of miles from the home she had left behind.

Although separated by the Atlantic Ocean, father and daughter maintained a connection through correspondence that offered an extraordinary glimpse into nineteenth-century Irish life.

Written primarily between 1888 and 1904, these letters reveal the experiences of a hardworking farming family living through periods of economic hardship, political change and profound personal loss. They contain observations about agricultural life, family celebrations, religious faith, emigration and the political movements that shaped Ireland's future.

Yet beneath these historical details lies something even more powerful: a father's unmistakable love, longing to see his daughter again.

“I am thinking long to see you,” Michael writes in one particularly moving letter, expressing a sentiment that remains deeply relatable to families separated by distance today.

For Haughey, these remarkable documents became a gateway to understanding his identity.

At a family wake in January 2000, Haughey met a relative named Mary Cavlan, who introduced him to Allice's letters and the remarkable story of his ancestors. Shortly after, he received copies of the correspondence, along with a family tree compiled through years of research by his cousin Jim Kirk.

The discovery changed his understanding of the generations who had preceded him.

Through the preserved letters, family photographs, historical records and genealogical research included in the book, Haughey traces his ancestral connections back to John Haughey, born in 1780 and explores the lives of relatives whose journeys eventually stretched far beyond Ireland.

However, From Good Stock on Armaghbreague offers much more than an exploration of historical documents.

Haughey connects his ancestors' experiences with his own childhood in Keady, his teenage years during the Troubles, his adventures as a musician, his entrepreneurial journey and the family life that continues to bring him happiness.

The result is a compelling account of how the decisions, hardships and achievements of earlier generations influence the lives of those who follow.

The book also serves as a tribute to the importance of preserving family stories before they disappear. Haughey dedicates his memories to his children and grandchildren, wishing they understand exactly where they came from.

For readers interested in Irish genealogy, nineteenth-century history, transatlantic immigration, family memoirs and the remarkable stories hidden within everyday lives, From Good Stock on Armaghbreague provides an engaging and deeply human reading experience.

Above all, Haughey's work reminds readers that family history is not simply a collection of names, dates and distant ancestors. It is a living legacy of love, endurance, sacrifice and belonging.

About the Author

Dermot Haughey is an author, entrepreneur and lifelong resident of Keady, County Armagh, Northern Ireland. He is the founder of an automotive parts and garage equipment business and a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Through his passion for storytelling and family heritage, Haughey has brought together generations of memories and historical records in From Good Stock on Armaghbreague, preserving a meaningful legacy for his family and readers around the world.

Book Name: From Good Stock on Armaghbreague

Author Name: Dermot Haughey

ISBN Number: 979-8954003956

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