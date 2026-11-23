MENAFN - GetNews)IllustrationFences By Stoneridge, a Plaistow fence contractor, recommends homeowners schedule fence projects in early November. Planning now gives local families time to choose chain link, vinyl, wood or aluminum and have the work finished before holiday guests arrive.

PLAISTOW, NH - Nov. 23, 2026 - Fences By Stoneridge, a Plaistow fence contractor, is urging homeowners to plan fence projects now, in early November, so their yards are ready before holiday guests arrive. The company installs chain link, vinyl, wood and aluminum fencing within a 15-mile radius that includes Atkinson and Salem, N.H.

Founded in 2002, the company holds a 4.7-star rating across 41 Google reviews. Its standard is simple: get the job done right the first time, so a homeowner pays for a fence once.

Key takeaways:



Fences By Stoneridge installs chain link, vinyl, wood and aluminum fencing.

The company offers design and build services and supplies fence panels.

Its service area covers a 15-mile radius around Plaistow, including Atkinson and Salem, N.H. Fences By Stoneridge has worked in the area since 2002 and holds 4.7 stars across 41 Google reviews.

Why fence work belongs on the November list

November is when homeowners fix what guests will notice. A leaning section, a broken gate or a missing panel sits in plain view of every car that pulls into the driveway. Fences By Stoneridge advises booking the project early in the month. That leaves room to settle on a material, confirm the layout and finish the installation before the holiday calendar fills up.

Which fence material fits the yard?

Fences By Stoneridge builds with four materials. Chain link marks a property line and keeps sightlines open. Vinyl and wood give a yard a more finished look. Aluminum is the fourth. Homeowners unsure which one suits their property can use the company's design and build service, which settles the layout and the material before the first post goes in. For smaller repairs, the company supplies fence panels.

When to call a fence contractor

Call a professional when a project involves a new layout, a full replacement or a material change. Mistakes in those jobs mean tearing out work already done. Fences By Stoneridge plans each installation to be done correctly on the first attempt. That matters most in the weeks before the holidays, when there is no time for a second try.

About Fences By Stoneridge

Fences By Stoneridge is a fence contractor based in Plaistow, N.H., that opened in 2002. The company designs and builds aluminum, chain link, vinyl and wood fences, supplies fence panels and serves homeowners within a 15-mile radius, including Atkinson and Salem, N.H. Learn more at fencesbystoneridge.