On October 30, 2026, the 28th Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) successfully concluded at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Over the four-day exhibition, global lighting brands, professional buyers, and industry professionals gathered in Hong Kong. As a leading fashion lighting brand in China, BAILIWEI made a stunning appearance at Booth 3B-D18 with its original fashion products. With the brand philosophy of“Noble Quality, Extraordinary Distinction,” fashionable modern design, diverse material expressions, and mature manufacturing craftsmanship, it presented the brand's more than 30 years of professional expertise.

From product displays to business negotiations, and from original design to global markets, this exhibition not only demonstrated BAILIWEI's brand strength but also further deepened the brand's connections with buyers at home and abroad.

“Spotlight on Hong Kong, Gathering Global Buyers”

During the fair, BAILIWEI's booth (3B-D18) attracted buyers from Europe, America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and countries and regions along the Belt and Road. On-site exchanges and business negotiations continued throughout the event.

Focusing on original design, materials and craftsmanship, product specifications, delivery lead times, and cooperation models, the BAILIWEI team held in-depth discussions with buyers from home and abroad, further understanding market demands in different countries and regions and laying a solid foundation for future cooperation.

International attention to BAILIWEI stems from the brand's long-term accumulation in the lighting field. Relying on strong manufacturing and R&D advantages, BAILIWEI continuously enriches its product system and has formed strong market recognition in design styles, material application, and quality manufacturing.

“Domestic and International Markets in Parallel, Dual Drivers”

In recent years, BAILIWEI has continued to advance its“domestic sales + export sales” dual-drive strategy, deepening its presence in the domestic market while accelerating the expansion of its global business. This Hong Kong Autumn Lighting Fair further demonstrated the brand's development pattern of being rooted in China and connected to the world.

As a leading lighting brand in China, BAILIWEI will continue to enhance product competitiveness and brand influence, keep connecting with global markets, and bring lighting products that combine design aesthetics, quality experience, and practical value to consumers and commercial spaces, allowing the original light of“Noble Quality, Extraordinary Distinction” to illuminate an even broader future!

About Us

BAILIWEI was established in 1988 is a professional manufacturing enterprise,which makes all kinds of high-quality desk lamps. Company owns from the products design,the mould making,desk lamp plastic injection, high-quality electronic ballast design and making,product gerenal assembly,product precision testing lab to high-efficiency marketing team and excellent after-sales service system.