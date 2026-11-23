(MENAFN- GetNews) Yuyao, Zhejiang, China - November 23 , 2026

A refillable airless jar splits the pack into a retained outer shell and a replaceable inner pod, and that architecture already runs at 15 ml, 30 ml and 50 ml.

Yolanda's YLD006 refillable airless pump bottle pairs a replaceable PP inner bottle with a reusable PET outer housing at a 0.25 cc discharge rate, MOQ 10,000 pieces.

For a premium repair cream the deciding specification is the pod-to-shell interface: insertion fit, seal retention and dose per actuation. A wide-mouth cream jar on the same principle is a tooling request, not a catalogue line, so scope it through mould design, a formula-filled pod trial and a written claim basis. A refillable airless jar works because the pack is split into two jobs: the outer shell carries the brand, and the inner pod carries the product and is discarded when empty. For a premium repair cream that is attractive: the customer keeps the expensive part and replaces the part that touches the formula. Because the pod is the product-contact layer and the shell is not, every specification that matters in this format sits at the interface between them. In my experience the refill models we build are decided on three questions: what the customer does at the refill moment, what the pack must prove, and what we guarantee each time a pod is seated. I am Elora Zhou, Export Sales Director at Ningbo Yolanda Spray Co., Ltd. My team has spent 12+ years in household cleaning and cosmetic packaging, from trigger sprayers to airless bottles and jars. Our catalogue carries refillable packs with a replaceable inner pod; what we do not list is a wide-mouth refillable cream jar. What a refillable airless jar with a replaceable pod actually is The pack has three working parts: the shell the customer keeps, the pod that holds the formula, and the airless mechanism that dispenses without letting air back in. The shell carries decoration, the pod is sealed and discarded, the mechanism decides how the product comes out. Our airless bottle collection shows this architecture in production. The YLD006 refillable airless pump bottle uses a replaceable PP inner bottle inside a reusable PET outer housing at 15 ml, 30 ml and 50 ml, with a 0.25 cc discharge rate. The YLD10/A rotation-bottom version uses a replaceable PP inner bottle inside an ABS outer shell in the same sizes, unlocked by rotating the base, and the dual-chamber YLD001 applies the same modular thinking to keep two incompatible actives apart. Those are bottles, not jars, and the difference is structural: a pump bottle is sealed by its pump assembly, while a jar needs a wide closure that accepts and releases a pod. That closure adds a pod-to-shell interface which does not exist on the pump formats. -pnda's YLD006 refillable airless pump bottle in 15 ml, 30 ml and 50 ml, with the actuator removed on one piece so the pump stem it fits over is visible refill formats to choose between The refill mechanism is the first decision I ask clients to make, because it sets what the customer learns, how the pod is sealed and what the interface must tolerate. Refillable airless formats in the Yolanda catalogue and what each one asks of a cream brand

Format Activation Pod and shell build Customer experience Fit for a repair cream Refillable airless pump bottle (YLD006) Press to dispense, one-way vacuum, 0.25 cc catalogue discharge. Replaceable PP inner bottle, reusable PET outer housing, 15 / 30 / 50 ml. A familiar press action; the pod changes without touching the outer piece. Serums and lighter emulsions where a pump action suits a premium cream. Rotation-bottom refillable bottle (YLD10/A) Rotate the base to unlock, then press; the rotation opens the pack. Replaceable PP inner bottle, durable ABS outer shell, 15 / 30 / 50 ml. A visible mechanical step before dispensing, on a shell designed to be kept. Formats where the refill ritual should feel deliberate and the shell stays on display. Wide-mouth refillable jar Closure actuated by the customer; the pod is inserted and sealed by it. Not a catalogue line; pod, closure and shell interface are developed for the project. Open the jar, replace the pod, close it. Rich repair creams where texture and dosage per application matter more than a pump action.

Our cream pump category covers the dispensing components used with cream formats, including airless treatment pumps and reusable pump bodies with a closure. That helps when you brief a jar project: pump and closure engineering is familiar to us, and only the pod interface is new.

What the customer experiences at the refill moment

The refill moment is where a refillable pack either feels considered or feels like a workaround, and it is decided by details invisible in a product photo. The customer removes the used pod, inserts a new one and closes the shell. In between, four things can go wrong: the pod sits proud because insertion depth is not controlled, the seal is not engaged, residue stays trapped at the interface, or the pod goes in the wrong way round.

Because the pod is what the customer replaces, the failure of one pod is a failure of the brand, not of a consumable nobody sees. I would treat the insertion fit, the tactile confirmation of seating and the seal geometry as requirements in the drawing rather than as details to settle later.

Two product-manager decisions sit on this moment. The first is where the batch code, the period-after-opening symbol and the expiry live, because the container holding the product is the pod, not the shell. Regulation (EC) No 1223/2009 requires certain information on the container and packaging, so a shell keeping an old period-after-opening date after a swap creates a compliance problem. The second is whether the pod carries visible branding or batch identification, which trades traceability against the unboxing.

The seven specifications to confirm before the brief goes out

Each of these needs an answer based on your formula, your filling line and your market, because no catalogue value answers them alone.

Refillable airless jar specification checklist for premium repair cream projects

Specification What to confirm Why it matters for a repair cream Evidence to request Pod material and contact layer Pod and closure polymer; what else the formula touches. Excipients, silicones, alcohol or colourants can react with the contact layer. Material declaration per component; compatibility trial with your formula. Pod-to-shell interface Insertion depth, retention feature, seal, tolerance on each. It decides whether a refill leaks, leaks slowly or stays sealed in transport. Interface drawing with tolerances; inversion and retention results. Dose per actuation Delivered volume per press, at start and end of fill. One press must deliver a consistent amount, and the last doses must not fail. Formula-filled results on your formula, not catalogue values. Air performance and residual Behaviour as the pod empties, residue, headspace control. A repair cream is used over weeks, so the pod must stay usable to the end of its fill. Test method and conditions behind any evacuation or residual statement. Fill, closure and assembly How the pod is filled, sealed, labelled and inserted; line requirements. The assembly step is new here, and it is where mixed or unseated pods originate. Process flow with in-line checks and reject criteria. Labelling and claims Where batch information sits; which claims appear on shell, pod or carton. Every printed claim needs evidence in the market where the pack is sold. Artwork proof mapped to the regulatory requirement and the supporting data. Order conditions Minimum quantity and how it applies to shells, pods, capacities, colours, decorations; lead time. Shells and pods are different products with different planning horizons. Written quotation with the mix, schedule and change rules.

How to qualify a pod-based pack before committing

Qualification is a sequence, and the sequence matters more than the individual tests. Six steps have worked for me with brands moving from a standard jar to a refillable format.

Define the refill model first: who refills, how often, where the pod is sold, and whether the shell stays in use.Request empty samples of shell, pod and closure separately, with the interface dimensions and intended materials stated in writing.Run a formula-filled pod test: dose at start and end of fill, actuation force, inversion with no leakage, compatibility with pod and seal materials.Validate assembly and transport, because a seated pod must stay seated through handling and shipment, and the interface must not leak when the pack lies on its side.Substantiate each claim. The YLD006 page states plastic consumption reduced by approximately 70 percent against traditional packaging and describes 100 percent product evacuation; ask us for the comparison basis and test method. Commission Regulation (EU) No 655/2013 sets the common criteria for cosmetic claims, which is my reference when a claim needs evidence rather than emphasis.Pilot with written acceptance criteria, tolerances and change rules, so a change to the formula, decoration or component source is assessed against agreed conditions rather than opinion.

Stability has to be assessed in the final pack with the pod assembled, because pod, seal and closure together create a different condition from the formula in a laboratory container. ISO 11930 is my reference for the overall microbiological protection assessment, while the protocol stays with your safety assessor.

Formulation, light and the transparent shell

Airless dispensing protects a formula during use, but it does not protect it from light through a transparent outer wall. In the published YLD006 images the outer housing is translucent rather than opaque, so the pack itself can pass light to the pod. That transparency is a strong shelf statement and a risk for photosensitive actives such as vitamin C derivatives or certain retinoids. If your cream depends on light stability, treat the opaque option as a development requirement, settled at the mould stage with us.

Because the pod is now the only material between your formula and the customer, its compatibility has to be demonstrated with your formula rather than assumed from a material name. Silicone-heavy bases, alcohol, volatile solvents and strong colourants each behave differently against a polypropylene pod, and the answer is a trial result, not an opinion.

One further question belongs to the product manager: how much air is in the pod. Airless systems manage an internal vacuum, so nominal fill and overflow capacity must be defined against each other, and a customer must not be able to overfill a replacement pod supplied empty for filling by your own line or an authorised partner.

What the refill model changes in forecasting and channel

In my experience a refillable launch creates two planning streams instead of one, and the difference appears in every forecast you build afterwards. The shell is a durable, branded item a customer keeps for years. The pod is a consumable with its own shelf life, label and secondary pack. Planning them as one SKU is where refill programmes lose control.

Three decisions follow. The unit of supply for pods, because single pods for a subscription refill and multi-packs for retail change the pod packaging, carton quantity and shelf footprint. Where pods are sold, since in-store refill counters, e-commerce refills and add-on SKUs each create a different demand pattern from the shell. And the returns question, because a returned shell with formula residue is a complaint and a hygiene question, easier to settle before launch.

The commercial consequence is that the brand now carries a second product, a second production plan and a second set of claims, so the refill decision should be tested against the brand's own economics and channel strategy, not against a sustainability target.

Frequently asked questionsWhat is the difference between a refillable airless jar and a refillable airless pump bottle?

The dispensing principle is the same: an airless mechanism keeps air out of the product while it is used. The difference is the opening format and the closure, because a wide-mouth jar accepts a screw or press-fit pod while a pump bottle is sealed by its pump assembly, so a jar version is an interface development rather than a catalogue transfer.

Can one pod fit several shell sizes or colours?

Only if the pod interface is standardised across those shells, which means fixing the thread, the sealing feature and the insertion depth in the drawing before decoration is approved. Different neck geometry needs separate pods, and mixing them in one shipment is a risk the assembly specification has to prevent.

Where should the batch code and the period-after-opening date go?

On the pod, because the pod is the container that holds the product and the shell is retained empty. Regulation (EC) No 1223/2009 requires certain information on the container and packaging, so labelling should follow the pod, and the shell should not carry a period-after-opening date that becomes wrong after a refill.

What is the minimum order quantity for refillable airless packaging?

The published minimum order quantity on the refillable airless product pages is 10,000 pieces. Whether that figure applies to one capacity, to the shell, to the pod or to a mixed configuration has to be settled in the quotation, with quantities per colour and decoration.

Can refillable packaging be sold in the EU and the US?

It can, provided the pack, labelling and claims are built for each destination market rather than copied between them. For the EU, Regulation (EC) No 1223/2009 governs container and packaging information, and Regulation (EU) 2025/40 on packaging and packaging waste adds obligations for the pack, while for the US the key issue is where label information sits on a two-part pack.

Decide the interface before the decoration

The refillable jar is a specification exercise, not a styling exercise, and the sequence keeps it affordable. Fix the refill model, then the pod interface, then the dose and seal, then the claims, and only then the decoration of a shell customers keep for years. If the order is reversed, the artwork is usually the first thing to change, with the tool already open.

We build refillable airless packs, and we hold the mould and assembly capability to develop the jar format around your formula and interface. Send us your formula type, the capacity you are targeting and the refill model in mind, and I will tell you which part can come from an existing tool and which has to be developed. Start the conversation or review the airless bottle collection and our mould design solution first.

About the author

Elora Zhou is Export Sales Director at Ningbo Yolanda Spray Co., Ltd., a daily chemical and cosmetic packaging manufacturer in Yuyao, Zhejiang, China. She has 12+ years of experience in chemical household cleaning and cosmetic packaging manufacturing, including trigger sprayers, spray bottles, treatment pumps, roll-on bottles, deodorant sticks, airless bottles and jars. Her remit covers R&D, production, sales and service worldwide.

Connect with Yolanda on LinkedIn or Facebook, or write to the team directly.

About Us

Established in 2014 in Yuyao, Ningbo, a major manufacturing and port hub in Zhejiang, China, Ningbo Yolanda Spray Co., Ltd. is an integrated provider of packaging solutions for daily chemical, cosmetic, and household liquid products. We specialize in R&D, production, sales, and service, delivering precision dispensing systems tailored to global market needs.