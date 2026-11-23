MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to Reuters, Ukrinform reports.

"No Hungarian prime minister has visited Hungarians in Zakarpattia since the start of the war. This will soon change when I return to Zakarpattia as prime minister after (my visit there while in opposition in) 2024," Magyar told parliament.

Healso reiterated his view that negotiations on the European Union's budget and talks on European financial support for ‌Ukraine should be treated separately.

"There are political forces who would like the focus of the negotiations to become how the European Union's next 7-year budget relates to Ukraine's financing... the Hungarian government's view is clear; the two should be treated separately," Magyar said.

Magyar said he would discuss the next ​EU budget with his Czech, Polish and Slovak colleagues later on Monday when they meet in Bratislava.

Magyar also said Hungary could not accept European Council President Antonio Costa's latest proposal, published on Saturday, for the EU's next budget.

Hungary has no new substantive objections to opening Ukraine's final negotiation clusters – Kachka

As Ukrinform reported, Magyar wants Ukraine's ethnic Hungarian minority to be granted more rights before he agrees to the opening of formal EU accession negotiations with Kyiv.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Hungary had given the green light to opening the second and third negotiating clusters in Ukraine's EU accession process.

This came after a bill entitled "On the Introduction of Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine Regarding the Educational Rights of Indigenous Peoples of Ukraine and Persons Belonging to National Minorities (Communities) of Ukraine" was registered in the Verkhovna Rada.