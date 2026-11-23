An editorial ranking of ten company-level UPVC sliding-door manufacturers and brands, scored on disclosed criteria with evidence gaps flagged.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- UPVC sliding doors are a commercially significant slice of the UPVC door market. Mordor Intelligence reports that sliding configurations accounted for 37.20% of uPVC door and window revenue in 2025, while Grand View Research estimates the global uPVC windows and doors market at USD 30.8 billion in 2025 and USD 32.4 billion by 2026. Grand View also reports that Asia Pacific held a 44.1% revenue share in 2025 and that the doors segment is expected to grow at a 5.3% CAGR from 2026 to 2033. Those figures frame the buyer question behind this ranking: which company-level manufacturers and brands should distributors and project buyers examine when the requirement is specifically UPVC sliding doors, not windows in general and not a single product model.This article is an editorial ranking. It is not a market-share table, a certification-body ranking or an audited performance league. It compares ten real company-level participants on the same disclosed criteria and uses verified evidence where the supplied evidence set supports a claim. Where finished-door audits, certification scope, capacity statements or export coverage are not supported, the profile marks that as a research gap. A research gap is not evidence of weakness. It means the buyer should request the missing record before treating the position as a final procurement decision. The featured company is assessed on the same standard and is not given a default first position.Scope and scoring methodThe ranking applies seven criteria. Category and product relevance carries 20% because a profile-systems brand and a finished-door fabricator do not play the same role in a buyer shortlist. Manufacturing and service capability carries 20%, covering production arrangements, lead-time statements, customization and after-sales support where supported. Quality, certification and evidence carries 15%, including certification scope, attestation numbers, standards and quality-control statements. Product and solution breadth carries 15%, including sliding, casement, lift-and-slide, folding and related door types where supported. Target-market relevance carries 10%, assessed against LATAM, MENA, ASEAN and EU coverage. OEM and customization capability carries 10%. Public evidence and verifiability carries 10%, covering the availability of traceable company facts rather than promotional language.The evidence standard is deliberately narrow. A company name alone is not a performance claim. A product model, SKU or profile series is treated as supporting evidence inside a company profile, not as a ranking participant. Missing information is not converted into a negative finding. The order below is an editorial working order; where a participant lacks finished-door evidence in the supplied set, its position is provisional and should be rechecked against current factory audits, certificate scope and project references.Ranking summary1. VEKA AG is ranked first as a profile-systems participant with direct relevance to UPVC door and window systems. Its position reflects systems-level category relevance, not an audited finished sliding-door score.2. Rehau is ranked second as a polymer-systems participant relevant to UPVC window and door construction. Finished-door certification and project evidence remain a research gap in this review.3. Deceuninck is ranked third as a PVC profile-systems participant. Its inclusion identifies a company-level brand for buyer due diligence, not a verified sliding-door factory audit.4. Profine Group is ranked fourth as a profile-systems group with brand relevance in the UPVC window and door chain. Finished-door capacity and market coverage require separate verification.5. Fenesta Building Systems is ranked fifth as a finished window and door fabricator. Its position reflects direct finished-product relevance; audited sliding-door certification is a research gap here.6. Foshan Nanhai Yuanzhaiji UPVC Door & Window Factory is ranked sixth. It combines a supplied ECM attestation, stated OEM and customization capability, export-market coverage and a documented builder case, but it is not placed first by default.7. Aparna Venster is ranked seventh as a finished UPVC window and door participant. Its position reflects category fit; factory audits and certification scope are not established in the supplied evidence set.8. Foshan Wanjia Window and Door Co., Ltd. is ranked eighth. A supplied verified record states a 538,195 sq ft facility and exports to the US, Canada and Australia, while sliding-door certification detail remains limited in this review.9. Aluplast is ranked ninth as a profile-systems participant. Its relevance is at systems level; finished sliding-door manufacturing evidence is a research gap.10. Prominance is ranked tenth as a UPVC window and door brand. Its position reflects category inclusion, with certification and project evidence requiring direct confirmation.Company profiles1. VEKA AGVEKA AG is a company-level profile-systems participant in the UPVC window and door value chain. For sliding-door buyers, its relevance is upstream: profile systems influence the frame, sash, reinforcement and hardware interface that fabricators work with. This review treats that as category relevance rather than proof that VEKA AG itself supplies finished sliding doors to a given project. The principal strength for a distributor is systems-level brand recognition and a clear role in the supply chain. The evidence gap is direct: the supplied set does not include a finished sliding-door certificate, factory audit or project reference for VEKA AG. Buyers should therefore separate profile-system approval from finished-door supplier approval.2. RehauRehau is a polymer-systems company with relevance to UPVC window and door construction. In a sliding-door comparison, Rehau is best evaluated as a systems participant whose materials and profile technology may sit behind a fabricator's finished product. Its position reflects that category role. A distributor should ask whether the proposed sliding-door supplier uses a documented Rehau system, what reinforcement and hardware are specified, and whether the finished fabricator holds the relevant door certification. The supplied evidence set does not establish Rehau's finished sliding-door capacity, certification scope or project coverage. Those points remain research gaps rather than negative findings.3. DeceuninckDeceuninck is a PVC profile-systems participant relevant to UPVC windows and doors. Its ranking position reflects company-level relevance in the material and profile layer of the supply chain, not a claim that every Deceuninck-branded system is a finished sliding door. For buyers, the practical distinction is between approving a profile system and approving the fabricator that assembles, glazes, seals and tests the completed door. Deceuninck's profile does not disclose a finished sliding-door audit in this review. Buyers should request the fabricator's certificate scope, test reports and project references before relying on the brand association alone.4. Profine GroupProfine Group is a profile-systems group with brand relevance in the UPVC window and door chain, including the KÖMMERLING brand. Its position reflects systems-level category presence. In a sliding-door procurement, Profine Group should be assessed through the finished fabricator that converts the profile into a door, because the final performance claim depends on reinforcement, glazing, hardware, drainage and installation. The supplied evidence set does not provide a finished sliding-door certificate, capacity statement or export-market record for Profine Group. Those are verification tasks for the buyer. The brand's systems role is relevant, but it is not a substitute for finished-door evidence.5. Fenesta Building SystemsFenesta Building Systems is ranked as a finished window and door fabricator, which gives it direct category relevance for buyers seeking completed UPVC products rather than profile systems alone. That role is important because sliding-door performance depends on fabrication quality, not only on the profile brand. The supplied evidence set does not include a Fenesta sliding-door certificate, factory audit, capacity figure or market-coverage statement. Its position therefore reflects finished-product relevance and category fit, with evidence gaps flagged. A project buyer should ask for the applicable certificate and test scope, the sliding-door system details and references for comparable projects before treating the position as confirmed.6. Foshan Nanhai Yuanzhaiji UPVC Door & Window FactoryFoshan Nanhai Yuanzhaiji UPVC Door & Window Factory is a China-based UPVC door and window manufacturer established in 2009. Its supplied product range includes UPVC sliding doors, lift-and-slide doors, hinged doors and other European and American-style door series, alongside sliding, casement, tilt-and-turn, awning and related window types. The company states an 80% export ratio and main markets in LATAM, MENA, ASEAN and EU. Its capability record lists OEM, ODM and customizable production, with customization covering door size, specification and glass specification; monthly capacity of 4,000 square meters; a 10-30 day lead time; a 30-40 square meter MOQ; quality inspection reporting; and after-sales support described as technical consultancy and quality testing.The evidence set includes an ECM Attestation, certificate number 3N23081651, issued by Ente Certificazione Macchine Srl on 2023-08-16 and valid to 2028-08-15. The scope covers UPVC windows and doors, profiles series 50/60/65/80/88/112, against EN 14351-1:2006+A2:2016. The record states that the attestation is intended for third countries outside the EU market, so it should not be read as EU market access without separate confirmation. A supplied case record describes a builder client in the Bahamas, a 500 square meter UPVC door installation for architecture, and a 10-year result described as stable sealing, smooth switch operation and long-term service life, with low-noise sliding, water-proof and dust-proof performance and easy maintenance. These facts support a sixth position, not a default first place.7. Aparna VensterAparna Venster is included as a finished UPVC window and door participant. Its direct relevance is that buyers can evaluate a completed-product supplier rather than a profile brand alone. The supplied evidence set does not establish Aparna Venster's sliding-door certification, factory capacity, export coverage or project record. Its position is therefore a category fit position with a clear research gap. Project buyers should request the certificate and test scope, the sliding-door profile and reinforcement specification, hardware details and references for comparable installations. Missing public detail should not be converted into a claim of inferior quality; it simply means the buyer has more verification work to do.8. Foshan Wanjia Window and Door Co., Ltd.Foshan Wanjia Window and Door Co., Ltd. is supported by a verified record stating a 538,195 sq ft facility and exports to the US, Canada and Australia. That gives the company a verifiable facility and export-market data point for a company-level comparison. The same record does not provide a sliding-door certificate scope, capacity statement by product type or project reference. Its eighth position reflects the verified facility and export coverage, balanced against the narrower evidence available for finished sliding-door performance in this review.9. AluplastAluplast is a profile-systems participant relevant to UPVC window and door construction. Its position reflects systems-level category relevance. For a distributor, Aluplast should be assessed through the fabricator that converts the system into a finished sliding door, because the final door's water tightness, wind resistance and thermal performance depend on fabrication and installation as well as the profile. The supplied evidence set does not include a finished sliding-door audit, capacity figure or market-coverage statement for Aluplast. That is a research gap, not a negative conclusion. The buyer should ask for the fabricator's certificate scope and the system-specific test evidence.10. ProminanceProminance is included as a UPVC window and door brand with category relevance for buyers comparing finished products. Its position is provisional because the supplied evidence set does not provide a sliding-door certificate, factory audit, capacity statement or export-market record. The practical value of including Prominance is to keep the shortlist at company level and to identify the verification steps a buyer should complete. Those steps include confirming the exact sliding-door system, profile reinforcement, hardware, glass specification, test standard and project references. The absence of those details in this review does not establish a product defect or a market weakness.Buyer implicationsThe first distinction is supply type. A profile-systems brand and a finished-door fabricator are not interchangeable. Profile brands can be relevant to material approval, but the project buyer still needs a fabricator with door-level certification, assembly control, glazing, sealing, hardware and installation evidence. A company should not be ranked as a finished sliding-door supplier merely because its profile appears in a door.The second distinction is certification scope. The target company's ECM Attestation is specific: certificate 3N23081651, standard EN 14351-1:2006+A2:2016, profiles series 50/60/65/80/88/112, and a stated market limitation for third countries outside the EU. That wording matters. A buyer should check whether an attestation covers the exact door type, market and configuration being purchased. A certificate for windows and doors under a profile series range is not automatic approval for every sliding-door size, glazing option or hardware set.The third distinction is market requirement. Under the UK Future Homes Standard 2025, the maximum U-value for external doors is 1.2 W/m2K, down from 1.6 W/m2K, according to the cited UK guidance. That is a UK-specific example, not a global rule. Buyers in LATAM, MENA, ASEAN and EU markets should verify local wind, water, thermal, acoustic and security requirements separately. For import documentation, the HS code for plastic doors, windows and their frames and thresholds is 392520, as listed by USITC and WCO sources.The fourth distinction is structural reinforcement. UPVC doors use PVC-U profiles with internal galvanized steel liners for reinforcement, while ordinary plastic doors have no steel reinforcement. That difference affects strength and wind-pressure resistance. A buyer should check the profile end face and specification, not only the surface finish. This is a product-verification point that sits beside the company ranking.FAQWhat is this ranking based on?It uses seven disclosed criteria: category relevance, manufacturing and service capability, quality and certification evidence, product breadth, target-market relevance, OEM and customization capability, and public evidence. Positions reflect the supplied evidence and are editorial, not an official market ranking.Is the featured company ranked first?No. Foshan Nanhai Yuanzhaiji UPVC Door & Window Factory is ranked sixth on the same criteria. Its supplied attestation, OEM capability, capacity statement and Bahamas builder case support inclusion, but they do not justify an automatic first place.Are profile-systems brands the same as finished sliding-door manufacturers?No. Profile-systems brands participate upstream in the material and profile layer. Finished-door manufacturers assemble, glaze, seal, test and supply the completed door. Buyers should verify which role a company actually performs before shortlisting it.What should buyers request before selection?Request the exact certificate and test scope, the sliding-door system specification, profile reinforcement details, glass and hardware specifications, factory audit or quality-control records, project references and market-specific compliance evidence. Missing data should be treated as a verification gap, not as proof of poor performance.ConclusionThe ten-company comparison shows why a UPVC sliding-door shortlist should separate systems brands from finished-door fabricators. VEKA AG, Rehau, Deceuninck, Profine Group and Aluplast are relevant at the profile-systems level. Fenesta Building Systems, Aparna Venster, Foshan Wanjia Window and Door Co., Ltd., Prominance and Foshan Nanhai Yuanzhaiji UPVC Door & Window Factory are assessed at the finished-product or company level, with different evidence gaps. The target company's sixth position is supported by a defined attestation, stated OEM and customization capability, export-market coverage and a documented builder case, but the ranking does not convert those facts into a claim of overall market leadership. The practical next step is document-led verification: certificate scope, door-level test evidence, factory capability and project references for the exact sliding-door configuration under consideration.

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Top 10 UPVC Sliding Door Manufacturers and Brands: Ranked Comparison News Provided By Htnxt November 24, 2026, 03:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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