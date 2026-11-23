MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to people on the occasion of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Parkash Purab, saying his timeless teachings continue to guide humanity and inspire people to build a society rooted in kindness, togetherness and the welfare of all.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister posted:“Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Parkash Purab. His timeless teachings continue to guide humanity. May his message inspire us to build a society rooted in kindness, togetherness and the welfare of all.”

In a video message, PM Modi also highlighted the universal relevance of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings, saying they continue to inspire people in India and across the world.

He said,“The invaluable messages of Guru Nanak Ji are not only inspiring and relevant for India but also for the entire world even today. They inspire us to embrace simplicity, harmony and dedication towards others. Guru Nanak Dev Ji always thought about the welfare of all humanity. He showed society the path of truth, righteous action, compassion, service and harmony. The teachings of service that he imparted can be seen being followed by our Sikh brothers and sisters across the world.”

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his greetings on the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, recalling his message of love, equality, service and harmony.

In a post on X, Singh said:“Heartfelt wishes to you all on the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji gave all of humanity the message of love, equality, service and harmony. He envisioned a society free from caste, social hierarchy and discrimination, where every person would receive equal respect and dignity.

He gave humanity the eternal message of 'Ik Onkar' and imparted an understanding of the oneness, omnipresence and eternal truth of God. His principle of 'chant the Name, earn an honest living and share your earnings' inspires us to remember God, work honestly and share what we earn with those in need. His words and teachings continue to inspire humanity to follow the path of service, compassion, charity and brotherhood. On this sacred occasion, I bow in deepest reverence to Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji.”

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also conveyed her greetings to the Sikh community and citizens on the Parkash Utsav of the founder of Sikhism.

In her X post, she said:“Heartfelt congratulations to the entire congregation and all fellow citizens on the sacred Prakash Utsav of the founder of the Sikh faith, the first Guru, Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji!

Guru Sahib's message of love, equality, service and brotherhood is an inspiration to all humanity. Let us embrace the sacred spirit of 'Sarbat da Bhala' in our lives and pledge to work for everyone's well-being.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tributes to Guru Nanak Dev Ji and extended greetings to Sikh devotees and people on the occasion.

He posted:“On the birth anniversary of the great saint, founder of Sikhism and its first Guru, Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj, I offer my deepest salutations and extend heartfelt congratulations to our Sikh brothers and sisters, devotees and the people of the state. His philosophy of life, rooted in truth, righteousness, equality, love and compassion, is an eternal source of inspiration for all humanity. His sacred teachings inspire us to follow the path of service, goodwill and moral values.”

Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and the first Sikh Guru, is remembered for his teachings of equality, compassion, honest living, selfless service and the oneness of humanity. His message of 'Sarbat da Bhala', the welfare of all, continues to hold significance across communities and societies.