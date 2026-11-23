MENAFN - Trend News Agency)U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, discussed ways to prevent threats and ensure stability in the Middle East during a meeting held in Washington on November 23.

This was stated in a written statement released by the U.S. Department of State's press service.

According to the statement, Rubio thanked Qatar for its mediation efforts on the international stage and emphasized the need for continued close coordination to prevent threats and maintain stability and security in the region.

In addition, the two sides launched the eighth round of the U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue. During the talks, they reaffirmed the strength of their bilateral partnership and discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in priority areas of the economy and security.