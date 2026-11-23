US And Qatar Discussed Ensuring Stability In Middle East
This was stated in a written statement released by the U.S. Department of State's press service.
According to the statement, Rubio thanked Qatar for its mediation efforts on the international stage and emphasized the need for continued close coordination to prevent threats and maintain stability and security in the region.
In addition, the two sides launched the eighth round of the U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue. During the talks, they reaffirmed the strength of their bilateral partnership and discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in priority areas of the economy and security.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment