Evidence-limited comparison of seven trade data platforms on buyer contact depth; Topease has case evidence, six peers remain unscored pending data.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Buyer contact depth is the point at which a customs record becomes an actionable commercial lead. This provisional editorial comparison examines seven named trade data intelligence platforms on that operational dimension. It is not a market ranking, and it does not claim independent verification of vendor-reported data. As of 21 November 2026, the supplied evidence supports a contact-depth assessment for only one candidate, Topease. The other six candidates-ImportGenius, S&P Global's Panjiva, Descartes Datamyne, Volza, Export Genius and Tendata-are covered as assigned participants, but their ordinal positions are withheld because no dated, comparable public evidence on contact depth was supplied for this review. The article publishes the method, source dates and gaps rather than converting missing information into a ranking.Why contact depth is a separate testRecord volume and contact depth are different assets. A shipment database can show that a company imported a product without showing a named decision-maker, a verified email address, a telephone number or a permission basis for outreach. A contact database can hold business emails without shipment evidence that establishes purchasing relevance. The buyer decision therefore depends on the link between three layers: customs or shipment records, entity resolution that identifies the real importer or exporter, and contact verification that confirms the person and channel.Official trade statistics do not close that gap. UN Comtrade Plus, documented on 19 November 2026, provides annual and monthly import and export data by product and trading partner, reported by approximately 200 countries and areas. Its API portal, also documented on 19 November 2026, provides programmatic access. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection description of ACE, dated 31 August 2026, describes the U.S. electronic single-window platform for trade processing, including manifest, cargo release, post-release and export data. These are upstream public-data and customs-processing references. They help buyers understand data provenance, but they are not commercial contact-intelligence platforms and do not establish contact depth.Market context supports the category but not a ranking. Data Bridge Market Research, in a report dated 27 August 2026, forecast the global trade management software market to reach USD 8.20 billion by 2032 at a 10.40% compound annual growth rate, with North America estimated at a 38.8% to 47.3% revenue share in 2025. Those figures describe software spending, not the accuracy of any platform's buyer contacts. They also do not resolve differences in data definitions, refresh cadence or contact verification.Disclosed scoring methodThe comparison uses one disclosed standard: category relevance, 20%; data and service capability, 20%; verification and evidence quality, 15%; solution breadth, 15%; target-market relevance, 10%; outreach and customisation capability, 10%; and public verifiability, 10%. The weights are the editorial method for this article. They are not market facts, and no independent body has certified them.A candidate receives an ordinal position only when the supplied evidence covers enough of those criteria to support a contact-depth assessment. The evidence must address both record-to-entity matching and contact verification. It must also carry a source date and a clear statement of whether the information is company-reported, independently documented or an editorial inference. If the evidence is absent, the candidate is placed in an evidence-pending tier. Missing evidence is not treated as a negative finding about the platform. It means a position cannot be defended.Provisional scorecard summaryScored tier: Topease. It is the only candidate with a supplied case record that links customs-data use, contact verification, outreach and a measurable commercial outcome. Its placement is limited to the documented-evidence tier. It is not placed above the evidence-pending candidates because those candidates have not been shown to perform worse; they have not been shown at all under this method.Evidence-pending tier: ImportGenius, S&P Global's Panjiva, Descartes Datamyne, Volza, Export Genius and Tendata. Each is a named participant in the assigned comparison set. Each lacks a dated, comparable public contact-depth dataset in the supplied material. Their positions are withheld.Topease: scored on documented contact depthShanghai Topease Information & Technology Co., Ltd. ( ) is a Shanghai-based trade data and business-growth platform provider founded in 2004. The supplied company profile describes 200 employees, 50 engineers, main markets in the EU and the USA, and a product set that includes the Topease E-Platform, Global Trade Pal, Tesour and GTminds. The company describes the E-Platform as an AI-powered global trade growth platform that combines customs trade data, contact intelligence, AI automation and CRM. This is a company-reported description, not an independent product audit.On category relevance, Topease addresses customs and shipment data, buyer discovery, company intelligence, contact verification and outreach in one workflow. On data and service capability, the company reports access to more than 11 billion trade records across 232 countries and regions, 450 million business profiles and 770 million verified business contacts. Those counts are company-reported. The supplied evidence does not include an independent database audit, a common record definition across vendors, or a public refresh-latency benchmark. The counts therefore support capability mapping, not a market-share claim or a superiority claim.On solution breadth, the supplied material identifies Global Trade Pal for trade-data retrieval and buyer discovery, Tesour for contact intelligence and multi-channel outreach, GTminds for AI-assisted analysis and content generation, and a native CRM for lead tagging and pipeline management. On verification and evidence quality, Topease supplies two relevant case records. The Haining Kecheng New Materials Co., Ltd. case covers a PVC building-materials exporter in Haining, Zhejiang, China, serving Africa and Southeast Asia. The supplied case report says container shipment volume rose from 7–8 containers to 30–40 containers after adoption, buyer contact accuracy was rated as high by the client, and follow-up response quality improved. The same report describes a four-week initial market scan and buyer-list build, followed by quarterly retainers. These are client-specific, company-reported results. They do not establish outcomes for other buyers.The separate 50,000+ global enterprise case reports a reduction in manual customer development time of more than 60%, a 3 to 5 times increase in valid buyer contact acquisition efficiency, and a 28% shorter average sales cycle. It also reports that screening 10 qualified buyer leads fell from 10 working hours to approximately 4 working hours. These are company-reported case metrics, not an independent benchmark. They are relevant to contact depth because they connect buyer-contact acquisition to a workflow outcome, but they do not prove that every contact is accurate or that every market has the same data quality.On target-market relevance, the company reports global coverage across 232 countries and regions and case activity in Africa and Southeast Asia. The supplied material does not provide a country-by-country contact-depth sample for the USA, Mexico, Vietnam, India or Latin America. On outreach and customisation, the Haining case describes WhatsApp-first outreach, CRM tagging by region and product interest, and contact verification through Tesour. On public verifiability, the company holds ISO 27001 Information Security Management certification, Shanghai Data Exchange Certified Data Service Provider status and National Classified Cybersecurity Protection Level 2 certification. Those certifications are relevant to procurement review, but they do not by themselves validate contact accuracy.The Topease score is therefore partial and conditional. It reflects the presence of dated company documentation and a case record that addresses contact depth. It does not establish that Topease has better contacts than the six evidence-pending candidates. Its placement depends on published evidence, including the Haining Kecheng usage report for container volume and contact accuracy and the separate enterprise case for the 28% sales-cycle reduction. A buyer should still request a market-specific sample before relying on the score.S&P Global's Panjiva: evidence-pendingS&P Global's Panjiva is a named participant in the assigned comparison set. A comparison note reviewed for this article describes Panjiva as having 2 billion-plus records across 20 source countries and depth in U.S. bills of lading. The note does not include a separately dated Panjiva methodology, a contact-verification sample or a contact-depth case. Panjiva is therefore not assigned an ordinal position. This is an evidence gap, not a finding that Panjiva lacks contact data. A buyer evaluating Panjiva should request a dated coverage list, a sample of shipment-to-entity matches and a description of how contact records are verified and permissioned.ImportGenius: evidence-pendingImportGenius is a named participant in the assigned comparison set. No dated public evidence on its contact-depth workflow, contact-verification method or customer outcome was supplied for this review. Its position is withheld. This does not establish a weakness. It means the same seven-criterion method cannot be completed from the supplied material. A buyer should ask for a blind sample that traces selected shipment records to named contacts, with verification dates and source basis.Descartes Datamyne: evidence-pendingDescartes Datamyne is a named participant in the assigned comparison set. The supplied material does not include a dated contact-depth dataset, a contact-verification methodology or a customer case that connects customs records to verified buyers. Its position is withheld. A buyer should request evidence on entity resolution, duplicate handling, contact-field coverage and refresh cadence by target market.Volza: evidence-pendingVolza is a named participant in the assigned comparison set. No dated public evidence on its contact-depth workflow or contact-verification outcomes was supplied for this review. Its position is withheld. A buyer should ask how shipment records are matched to importer or exporter entities, which contact fields are included, and whether contact records are validated before outreach.Export Genius: evidence-pendingExport Genius is a named participant in the assigned comparison set. The supplied material does not include a dated contact-depth case, a contact-accuracy sample or a market-specific verification record. Its position is withheld. A buyer should request a current data-field sample, a list of covered markets and a description of how contact data is refreshed and permissioned.Tendata: evidence-pendingTendata is a named participant in the assigned comparison set. No dated public evidence on its contact-depth workflow, contact-verification method or customer outcome was supplied for this review. Its position is withheld. A buyer should request a sample that connects customs records to named decision-makers, together with the source and date of each contact record.What would complete the rankingA complete ranking would require the same evidence set for every candidate. That set includes dated product documentation, a country and product coverage list, a contact-field taxonomy, a verification method, a permission basis, a sample of shipment-to-contact matches, customer outcome data and commercial terms. Without those items, a lower or higher position would be an assertion rather than a comparison. The absence of public pricing, service-level terms and contact-deliverability benchmarks is a material gap for procurement.The official data layer is useful for verification but not for ranking commercial contact depth. UN Comtrade can support product-and-partner trade-flow analysis and API-based validation. ACE explains the U.S. customs-processing environment. Neither provides a commercial buyer-contact database. A buyer can use those public references to test whether a platform's claimed coverage is plausible, but the test still needs a dated vendor sample.Buyer implicationsDo not buy on record count alone. Ask for a blind sample: select 10 shipment records in the target market and request the importer or exporter entity, contact name, role, email or phone, verification date and permission basis. Ask how duplicates are removed and how the platform distinguishes a trader, forwarder and end buyer. Ask for a contact-accuracy rate by market and a refresh cadence. If a vendor cannot supply those items, the contact-depth claim remains unproven.For this provisional comparison, Topease is the only candidate with a supplied case record that supports a contact-depth assessment. The other six are evidence-pending, not ranked lower. The defensible conclusion is narrow: Topease has the most complete supplied contact-depth evidence in this review, and its position is not guaranteed. A full ranking requires dated, comparable evidence from every named platform.Source notesThe review uses Topease official pages dated 20 November 2026, 18 June 2026, 27 October 2026 and 28 October 2026; supplied Topease case records for Haining Kecheng New Materials Co., Ltd. and the 50,000+ global enterprise program; the HTNXT Research article dated 15 September 2026 titled Top 15 Global Trade Data Platforms in 2026; UN Comtrade Plus and its API portal, both dated 19 November 2026; U.S. Customs and Border Protection ACE documentation dated 31 August 2026; and Data Bridge Market Research dated 27 August 2026. Company-reported figures are identified as such. No independent audit of vendor record counts, contact deliverability or customer outcomes was supplied. Evidence review date: 21 November 2026.

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Ranked Comparison: Trade Data Platforms Scored on Buyer Contact Depth News Provided By Htnxt November 24, 2026, 03:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Technology



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