MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor was seen touching the feet of fellow senior actor Mithun Chakraborty as the two veteran stars attended the Netflix event for 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'.

The moment of the heartwarming reunion of two actors who have shared the screen many a times, was captured on camera.

In a video from the event, Shakti can be seen greeting Mithun before bending down to touch his feet. Mithun, who is senior to Shakti in the film industry, responded to the gesture with a hug. Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure later joined the two actors for a picture, with all four posing together for the cameras.

For the uninitiated, Mithun and Shakti have appeared together in films including 'Baadal' in 1985, which also starred Poonam Dhillon, and 'Hum Intezaar Karenge' in 1989, which featured Mithun, Padmini and Shakti.

The three also appeared together in 'Pyari Behna' in 1985, while Mithun, Padmini and Shakti were part of the cast of 'Swami Dada' in 1982 and 'Muddat' in 1986. Mithun and Poonam also shared the screen in films including 'Baadal', 'Bepanaah', 'Avinash' and 'Jhooti Shaan'.

Poonam and Padmini, meanwhile, share another personal connection through Shakti. Padmini is the younger sister of Shivangi Kolhapure, whom Shakti married in 1982. Shakti and Shivangi are parents to actors Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor.

Poonam and Padmini also appeared together in 'Qurbani Rang Layegi' in 1991, which starred both actresses alongside Shakti Kapoor. Poonam and Shakti had earlier shared screen space in films such as 'Baadal', 'Himmat Aur Mehanat' and 'Virodhi'.

–IANS

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