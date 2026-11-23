MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 24 (IANS) Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois' Cook County have honoured Diwali through separate documents recognising the festival's traditions and the contributions of South Asian communities to civic, cultural and economic life.

Johnson's proclamation, dated November 23, recognises the 2026 celebration of Diwali and encourages residents to celebrate the diverse cultural and religious traditions that enrich Chicago's neighbourhoods.

A companion Cook County resolution, sponsored by Commissioner Tara S. Stamps of the 1st District, records its adoption on November 19. It recognises cooperation between her office and the Chicago mayor's office in honouring the festival.

The mayor's proclamation praises South Asian communities for their contributions through“civic leadership, entrepreneurship, public service, the arts, faith institutions, and community engagement”.

It describes Diwali as representing light, hope and new beginnings, while emphasising family, unity and compassion.

The proclamation also recognises the distinct traditions associated with the season. It notes Diwali's spiritual, cultural and religious significance for Hindu and Jain communities and separately acknowledges Sikh observances of Bandi Chhor Divas, associated with freedom and liberation.

Both the proclamations describe families lighting diyas, sharing sweets and meals, and gathering with loved ones.

The county resolution says South Asian residents, religious communities, cultural organisations and local businesses enrich Chicago and Cook County while helping pass these traditions between generations.

It extends wishes for“peace, joy, and prosperity to all who celebrated” and directs that a copy be transmitted to Johnson's office and entered into the county board's official proceedings.

Johnson's proclamation says the collaboration with Stamps seeks to recognise individuals, families and organisations helping these traditions continue into future generations.

They provide ceremonial recognition of Diwali.