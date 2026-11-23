Priyanka Gandhi to Lead Congress Election Rallies in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee President Ganesh Godiyal has announced that Priyanka Gandhi will address election rallies in Gauchar in the Garhwal region and Pithoragarh in the Kumaon division ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Speaking exclusively to ANI, Godiyal said Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to visit the hill regions twice and the plains twice as part of the party's election preparations.

Targeting the BJP, Godiyal alleged that the party attempts to transfer money into women's bank accounts whenever elections approach, with the intention of securing votes. He said people in the state would recognise that such funds are being distributed with the expectation of getting votes every five years. Questioning the government's commitment to women's welfare, he asked why it does not deposit money into women's accounts every month under the Mahila Samman Nidhi scheme if it is genuinely concerned about their welfare.

Congress Strategy for 2027

Earlier, Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee on Sunday held a strategy meeting at the PCC headquarters in Dehradun ahead of the upcoming 2027 Assembly elections, chaired by AICC General Secretary and Uttarakhand in-charge Kumari Selja. Ahead of the meeting, the party's state in-charge Kumari Selja mentioned that the sentiment for a change of government in Uttarakhand is visible among both the youth and women of the state.

Senior leaders attending the strategy session include former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, PCC President Ganesh Godiyal, Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya, and Campaign Committee Chairman Pritam Singh, among others.

Election Landscape

Uttarakhand is gearing up for a three-cornered fight. The Aam Aadmi Party has decided to go it alone, contesting all 70 seats independently. On the other side, the ruling BJP, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, is campaigning on a "Viksit Uttarakhand" narrative, highlighting the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, reservation for women, and central schemes like Lakhpati Didi.