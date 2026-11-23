Taiex Surges Over 3300 Points As Jensen Huang Returns To Lead Nvidia

Taiwan's benchmark Taiex index surged over 3,300 points in morning trade on Tuesday, marking its biggest intraday gain on record, after Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as its President and Chief Executive Officer, according to a news report by Focus Taiwan. The Taiex climbed 3,315.79 points, or 9.01 per cent, to 40,127.68 at the time of filing this report, crossing the 40,000-mark for the first time since November 18, according to Focus Taiwan.

The rally followed Nvidia's announcement on Monday that its Board of Directors had unanimously voted to reinstate Huang with immediate effect, following discussions and meetings with him. Nvidia shares closed at USD 165.05, gaining 31.48 per cent on Monday, reversing part of the sharp sell-off that followed Huang's resignation. Focus Taiwan reported that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) surged NT$200 (USD 6.09) to NT$2,230 (USD 67.91) at the market's open, triggering the 10 per cent price limit. Other major companies, including MediaTek, Hon Hai Precision Industry, Delta Electronics, ASE Technology Holding and United Microelectronics Corporation, also rose to their daily trading limits.

Nvidia's board said it was satisfied with Huang's candour and ability to lead the company. It also said it had received input from senior levels of the US government and was confident that his reinstatement posed no national security risk. "The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers," Board Chair Harvey C. Jones said. Huang's reinstatement followed his resignation on November 12 amid allegations linked to an alleged Chinese espionage effort involving his reported relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Megaspeed. Nvidia had appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO after his departure. The company's independent board committee, which was formed to investigate the allegations, will continue its probe despite Huang's return. Nvidia has also set up a separate National Security and Export Control Committee to oversee trade compliance and national security risks. Harvey C. Jones will continue as Board Chair, while Kress will remain Chief Financial Officer.