President Murmu Extends Greetings On Guru Nanak Dev Ji Prakash Parv

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday extended greetings to people on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Prakash Parv, urging them to follow his teachings of equality, harmony, compassion and service to humanity. According to the X handle of the President of India, she conveyed her warm greetings and best wishes to Indians living in the country and abroad on the occasion.

“On the occasion of Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad,” the official handle wrote.

Highlighting the message of 'Ik Onkar' given by Guru Nanak Dev Ji, President Murmu said it represented the unity of all humanity. She noted that Guru Nanak Dev Ji advocated building a society free from caste distinctions, social hierarchies and discrimination.

“The message of 'Ik Onkar' given by Guru Nanak Dev Ji is, in essence, a message of the unity of all humanity. He emphasised the need to build a society free from caste distinctions, social hierarchies and discrimination,” she said.

The President also emphasised his teachings of love, compassion and service to humanity, stating that these values should form the foundation of people's lives.

“He taught that love, compassion and service to humanity should form the foundation of our lives,” she said.

Referring to the principles of 'Naam Japo, Kirat Karo and Vand Chhako', she highlighted their significance in Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings. She said he encouraged people to remember the Almighty, earn their livelihood through honest and diligent work, and share their earnings with others.

“The principles of 'Naam Japo, Kirat Karo and Vand Chhako' hold a special place in his teachings. He encouraged people to remember the Almighty, earn their livelihood through honest and diligent work and share their earnings with others,” she said.

She also referred to the tradition of Langar, through which Guru Nanak Dev Ji demonstrated the values of social equality, fraternity and selfless service.

“Through the tradition of Langar, he demonstrated the values of social equality, fraternity and selfless service in practice,” she added.

On the occasion, the President called upon people to resolve to follow his teachings and contribute to the welfare of society and the nation.

“Let us resolve to follow the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and contribute to the welfare of society and the nation by upholding the values of service, equality and harmony,” she said.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh Guru. The festival is celebrated annually on the full moon day of the Kartik month, known as Kartik Purnima. Devotees observe the day with prayers, devotional singing, and community service, as celebrations continue late into the night across gurdwaras.