Kollam: Police arrested a youth who was absconding after stealing a two-wheeler. The accused is Sabeesh Sathyan (29), son of Sathyan, hailing from Sanooja Bhavan, Manjali Thuvayoor South in Kadampanad. The theft happened early Wednesday morning around 3.10 AM. Someone stole a bike parked on the roadside near the Kadampanad Mannadi Puthiyakavu Devi Temple. Based on a complaint, Enathu Police registered a case and started the probe.

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Cops checked the CCTV footage and spotted a man riding the stolen bike through Kadampanad and Manjali areas. Tracking these visuals, the Enathu Police identified the accused and finally nabbed him with the stolen bike from Poruvazhi Devagiri in Kollam district. The cops produced him before the Adoor Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, and he was remanded. Police officers said the youth is also an accused in another criminal case registered at Nooranad Police Station in 2020. The cops took the stolen bike into custody. The investigation team included Enathu Police Station SI Rahul Chandran, ASI Solomon, Senior Civil Police Officer Shine Kumar, and Civil Police Officers Anoop and Sagar.

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