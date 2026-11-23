Nasscom Proposes AI Innovation Scheme in Pre Budget Recommendations

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Nasscom has proposed a three-year government-backed scheme to help Indian technology services companies develop and commercialise artificial intelligence-based offerings, as generative and agentic AI reshape client demand, business models and employment in the sector. In its pre-Budget recommendations for the Union Budget 2027-28, the industry body called for an AI Services Transformation and Innovation Scheme, to be designed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Finance Ministry in consultation with the industry.

Nasscom said“AI is fundamentally reshaping global technology demand, business models and the nature of employment”, making it important for India to strengthen its technology capabilities and create high-skilled jobs. The proposed scheme would support the development and commercialisation of AI services and products built and operated from India, including offerings based on licence fees, subscriptions, usage-based payments and outcome-linked revenues. The industry body said developing reusable AI-based offerings and retraining employees require upfront investments, even before new business models start generating returns. Smaller service providers face greater difficulties in financing development, accessing specialists and releasing employees for training while continuing client work.

It has proposed that the scheme link employee training with“supervised project deployment”, allowing existing workers to take on new roles while giving new entrants practical experience. Shared technical facilities, specialist support and collaborative projects have also been suggested for smaller companies. Nasscom has also sought a dedicated cybersecurity programme, with a capped initial allocation, to help manufacturing and service-sector micro, small and medium enterprises establish and maintain basic cyber protections.

On taxation, it has proposed deferring tax on employee stock options (ESOPs) in unlisted companies until the shares are sold, the company is listed or 10 years have passed after exercise, whichever comes first. Nasscom said employees currently face a“salary tax liability before any sale is possible”, even though they may not have received money from selling the shares. It has also recommended raising the monthly salary ceiling for additional employee deductions under Section 146 of the Income-tax Act, 2025, from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh to extend incentives to more formal jobs, including entry-level technology roles. Other proposals include greater tax certainty for global capability centres, continuity of accumulated losses in qualifying IT-sector mergers and faster resolution of tax disputes. Nasscom said the recommendations are aimed at strengthening India's global competitiveness, encouraging technology innovation and supporting employment as AI transforms the industry. (ANI)