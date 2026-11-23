MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) American Bitcoin, the BTC miner co-founded by Eric Trump, disclosed in a securities filing Monday that its subsidiary has secured afrom FalconX, with. The move is designed to provide liquidity for expansion and day-to-day costs without forcing the company to sell its holdings.

According to the filing, the credit agreement was signed on Wednesday by American Bitcoin Operating. As of the Monday filing date, the subsidiary had not yet borrowed against the facility, leaving the company with access to capital while it maintains its stated strategy of accumulating Bitcoin over the long term.

American Bitcoin Operating obtained a $150 million revolving credit line from FalconX secured by pledged Bitcoin. The company said it can use the funds for operating expenses and expansion without immediately selling BTC. Terms include a 5.95% annual fee on borrowed amounts plus a commitment fee on the unused portion. Collateral requirements require an initial pledge of about $1.43 in Bitcoin per $1 borrowed, with additional margin triggers if BTC prices move. American Bitcoin highlighted its broader accumulation plans, noting reserves had surpassed 8,500 BTC on an earnings call earlier this month.

Key takeawaysA credit line backed by BTC-before any borrowing begins

The company's latest disclosure focuses on how it plans to finance its activities. In the filing, American Bitcoin said the subsidiary can draw on the revolving facility to support operational needs and growth plans without liquidating Bitcoin at current market prices.

The filing also specifies that, despite the agreement being signed on Wednesday, there had been no drawdown as of Monday. That detail matters for investors watching whether the miner will need to convert BTC into fiat to fund near-term obligations-or whether it can rely on secured credit to bridge costs.

American Bitcoin previously described operational cash needs in its quarterly results. In the third quarter, it sold approximately 465 BTC for $36.3 million to cover operating expenses, underscoring why a collateralized line of credit may be attractive: it offers a potential alternative to selling more BTC in the future.

Terms: fees, initial pledge ratio, and margin call mechanics

The credit line is set up as a two-year revolving facility. The economics, as outlined in the filing, include a 5.95% annual fee applied to amounts that are actually borrowed. In addition, the agreement includes a commitment fee tied to the unused balance, meaning the company can face carrying costs even if it does not fully draw the facility.

Collateral rules are also detailed. The borrower must initially pledge $1.43 worth of Bitcoin for every $1 borrowed. If the value of the posted collateral drops, FalconX can require more collateral-specifically if the collateral falls below a threshold tied to $1.30 per dollar owed. These parameters reflect how lenders manage volatility risk in BTC-backed structures.

For equity investors and miners' stakeholders, the practical question is how this borrowing capacity might affect future BTC sales. If American Bitcoin can regularly cover expenses through credit draws, it may sell fewer coins than it would otherwise-though the company would still bear the cost of fees and any potential margin top-ups.

Staying focused on accumulation while managing liquidity

Management framed the facility as a way to finance the business while protecting its longer-term accumulation posture. CEO Mike Ho said the credit line would enable the company to“ deploy capital and secure the infrastructure that supports our business,” while keeping the company“ focused on our long-term Bitcoin accumulation strategy.”

Eric Trump, speaking to investors on the company's Nov. 4 earnings call, previously stated that American Bitcoin's reserves had surpassed 8,500 BTC. That context is important: a BTC-backed credit line is not simply about obtaining dollars-it is about balancing liquidity against the company's preference to retain BTC.

Still, the ability to avoid sales depends on how the miner's cash flows line up with credit availability. Operational costs, network conditions, and Bitcoin price movements could influence whether the company draws on the facility and how often it might need to replenish collateral.

Shares move on the filing; reverse split remains a factor

The announcement landed as American Bitcoin's stock continued to trade with heightened sensitivity to company updates. Per Yahoo Finance, American Bitcoin shares were trading at $3.84 in premarket at 11:10 am UTC on Monday, up 9.7% from Friday's $3.50 close.

The company's recent equity performance is also shaped by corporate actions. American Bitcoin shares were down roughly 94% from a year earlier, adjusted for a 1-for-15 reverse stock split carried out earlier this year. In coverage of the reverse split, Cointelegraph noted that American Bitcoin implemented it to maintain compliance with Nasdaq 's minimum bid price requirement.

While stock moves do not necessarily reflect the borrowing itself-especially since the filing indicates no draws as of Monday-they often reflect investor reaction to new financing flexibility. In this case, the market may be weighing whether a BTC-collateralized revolver can reduce future selling pressure and smooth cash management.

Looking ahead, readers should watch whether American Bitcoin actually draws on the FalconX facility, how much collateral it must post over time, and whether the credit line changes the company's pattern of quarterly BTC sales. The key uncertainty is timing and scale: the agreement provides access, but the real test will be whether it meaningfully reduces liquidations when operating costs come due.

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