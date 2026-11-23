MENAFN - GetNews) The Abu Dhabi-born company connects more than 100,000 contributors and 500 partner businesses with developers worldwide, linking real-world data to deployment.

Abu Dhabi, UAE - 23 Nov., 2026 - Abu Dhabi-born AI company CNTXT AI is expanding its physical AI operations across the United States and the Middle East. The company has committed AED 183 million to robotics hardware, distribution and facilities. The investment will scale its real-world data capabilities and support the training, testing and deployment of intelligent systems. It comes as the UAE leads the world in AI adoption and the global race moves into the physical world.

As physical AI advances, the challenge is making it work reliably in real environments. That requires data showing how people perform tasks, and unlike the information used to train generative AI, it is not available online. CNTXT AI captures it from real work through more than 100,000 contributors across over 20 countries and 500 partner businesses, and already runs teleoperation and motion capture.

For UAE businesses, this is a chance to shape the technology, not just buy it. The data they help create can serve industries from logistics and hospitality to healthcare and energy, and be exported to developers worldwide. Physical AI can work alongside their teams in physically demanding and repetitive roles, making that work safer and more productive.

Mohammad Abu Sheikh (MAS), Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CNTXT AI, said:“Robots don't have a hardware problem. They have a data problem. Data is the bottleneck for the next 24 months, and we collect it from real work, not just from labs. After that, the trillion-dollar question is deployment: how fast, where, and by whom. The companies whose work we capture today are the ones that will put robots on their floors tomorrow, and we are building the path that gets them there.”

From real-world data to deployment

Contributors use KLKT, CNTXT AI's data collection app, to record everyday and skilled tasks at home and at work. Partner businesses across manufacturing, hospitality, logistics and healthcare record their work during normal shifts, using head-mounted smartphones or CNTXT AI's proprietary headband and wristband devices.

In teleoperation, trained operators guide machines through tasks. In motion capture, operators perform the movements these systems need to learn. CNTXT AI's planned 30,000 square feet of facilities in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will scale this work and support post-training and testing ahead of deployment at partner sites.

Sovereignty in Physical AI

CNTXT AI is not owned by any AI lab, making it a neutral data partner for developers. All data is collected with consent and is traceable to its source. Recordings pass automated quality checks and human review, and videos showing faces are refused. Data is delivered in formats including LeRobot and RLDS. The company has also filed a US patent application for its approach to preventing“diversity collapse”, when systems trained on limited demonstrations fail as real-world conditions change.

“Our ambition is to become a global leader in robotics training data, and we are building it from Abu Dhabi,” added MAS.“For years, the focus has been on bringing advanced technologies into the region. We want to reverse that equation and build capabilities here that the rest of the world comes to us for.”

KLKT is available on the App Store and Google Play. Developers and businesses preparing to adopt physical AI can contact....

About CNTXT AI

CNTXT AI is a Data and AI company that enables organizations to prepare, build, deploy, and scale sovereign AI solutions with complete data control. Its services span high-quality data labeling and annotation for AI labs, enterprise teams, and physical AI, combining automation with human expertise, as well as AI solutions that integrate with existing infrastructure while keeping data fully sovereign. Its proprietary products include Munsit, the most accurate Arabic voice AI, and KLKT, the app people and businesses around the world use to capture real-world human work for AI and robotics.

From raw data to production-ready AI, CNTXT AI is the single partner for faster AI adoption, without compromising compliance, sovereignty, or real-world performance.

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