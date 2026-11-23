MENAFN - GetNews) At Tim's Glass and Mirror Company, we are making it easier for homeowners in Bloomingdale and Hanover Park to plan a new shower or mirror without leaving the house.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - Nov. 23, 2026 - At Tim's Glass and Mirror Company, we are making it easier for homeowners in Bloomingdale and Hanover Park to plan a new shower or mirror without leaving the house. Our family-owned shop has worked out of Arlington Heights since 1992, and both towns sit on the list of west and northwest suburbs we already serve. Every project starts with a free estimate and an on-site consultation, and now we want more families in these two communities to know that a free in-home shower door consultation in Bloomingdale or Hanover Park is only a call or a click away.

A store-bought shower kit assumes your walls are straight and your opening is a standard size. Plenty of bathrooms don't cooperate. So we measure in your bathroom first, and nothing gets cut until we have. We check the opening, ask how you'd like the door to open, and show you glass and hardware samples while we're standing there. Homeowners shopping for frameless shower doors in Hanover Park or Bloomingdale get glass cut to their own opening.

Mirrors work the same way. A vanity mirror, a gym wall or a closet door mirror gets sized on site, so it clears the lights, outlets and cabinets. Doing the shower and the mirror at once? One visit handles both.

We're bilingual, too. Families can talk it over with us in English or Spanish.

“People invite us into their homes, and we take that seriously,” said Tim Spath of Tim's Glass and Mirror Company.“When we stand in the bathroom and measure it ourselves, we can tell a homeowner what will actually work in that room. Bloomingdale and Hanover Park are already part of our service area, and we want those families to know we'll come to them, look at the space, and give them a straight answer before they spend a dollar.”

Homeowners can book a free on-site consultation at . Tim's Glass and Mirror Company recently shared how it supports home improvement projects across Chicagoland.

About Tim's Glass and Mirror Company

Tim's Glass and Mirror Company provides residential and commercial glass solutions throughout the Greater Chicago area. The company specializes in frameless shower doors, custom mirrors, glass railings and architectural glass projects, offering design, fabrication and installation with a focus on precision and craftsmanship.