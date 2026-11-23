MENAFN - GetNews) Pingxiang City, Jiangxi Province, China-November 23,2026

Good News! Jiangxi New Electric (JXNE) has won the bid for 10kV AC surge arresters of State Grid Shandong Electric Power. This successful bid is an important achievement in our steady expansion in the domestic power grid market, which fully demonstrates the trust and recognition of State Grid Shandong Electric Power Company in the quality, technical performance and supporting services of our surge arresters.

Jiangxi New Electric has long focused on the R&D and manufacturing of surge arresters and porcelain insulators. We adhere to strict quality control standards and continuously improve production processes to ensure stable and reliable product performance.

About us

Jiangxi New Electric Co., Ltd. is a comprehensive power grid service provider integrating R&D, production, sales and service of power grid products including surge arresters and insulators. The company is a qualified supplier for standardized customized insulators and surge arresters used in State Grid transmission lines.