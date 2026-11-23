GORDONSVILLE, Tenn. - Nov. 23, 2026 - Komline broke ground Nov. 12 on a 20,000-square-foot expansion and renovation of its existing Gordonsville manufacturing facility. The Gordonsville, Tennessee facility is Komline-Filtra's primary manufacturing site, where it fabricates and assembles industrial filtration systems for the automotive, wastewater, and oil and gas markets. Its current product line includes coolant filtration for automotive clean machining, standard wastewater filtration systems, and rapid-deployment wastewater systems that deliver immediate regulatory compliance. The expanded facility will manufacture the Internalift® and Externalift® screw pump product lines, which Komline acquired from Xylem in September, enabling the company to serve municipal wastewater treatment customers in addition to its industrial clients.

Internalift® and Externalift® screw pumps move large volumes of wastewater and entrained solids at treatment plant headworks, between treatment stages and at the effluent end, handling influent, return sludge and stormwater pumping. With more than 2,000 installations worldwide, the product lines complement Komline's screening, clarification, filtration, thickening, dewatering and sludge drying technologies.

Company leaders and employees were joined at the ceremony by Tanner Cox, a representative of U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty; Smith County Mayor Jeff Mason; Smith County Commissioner Richey Gregory; Bill Woodard of the Smith County Chamber of Commerce; Wanda Geho of Upper Cumberland Electric; and representatives of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. Construction is expected to be completed in March 2027.

The expansion reflects Komline's commitment to Gordonsville operations and workforce. As production evolves, the company plans to hire area residents for a variety of positions, including production support staff, welders and machinists.

“Adding 20,000 square feet and modern manufacturing equipment, including laser cutting, plate rolling, press brakes and automated welding, gives our Gordonsville team the tools to build with greater precision and efficiency,” said James Sauk, vice president of operations for Komline's Industrial Group.“It builds on what this facility already does well and positions us to serve our customers from Gordonsville for many years to come.”

To invest in the local workforce, Komline plans to partner with area trade schools and workforce programs, giving students and job seekers a path into careers in welding, machining and manufacturing.

For information about employment opportunities, visit komline/join-our-team.

About Komline

Founded in 1946, Komline designs and delivers mission-critical separation and water treatment technologies for municipalities and industrial operations. The company helps customers turn complex water and industrial challenges into reliable, efficient solutions - whether producing clean drinking water, treating wastewater for safe discharge, or recovering valuable materials in industrial and agricultural processes.

Photo caption (from left to right): Bill Preston, J&S Construction; Josh Stites, principal at J&S Construction; John Stites, owner of J&S Construction; Michael Gebhardt, executive vice president, Industrial and Ag, at Komline; Lee Wilson, plant manager; Matt Kerwin, vice president of sales at Komline-Henry; Joe Haligowski, vice president of sales at Komline-Filtra; Steve Vollmer, vice president of operations at Komline-Henry; James Sauk, vice president of operations at Komline-Filtra; Luis Cifuentes, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Komline; Robert Livengood, controller at Komline; Jeff Brooks, chief mechanical engineer at Komline-Filtra; Bill Woodard, executive director of the Smith County Chamber of Commerce; Mike Maust, operations manager at Komline; Sarah Brinkerhoff, director of human resources, Industrial and Ag; Bob Vander Meulen, chief financial officer; Rich Comer, vice president of sales, Industrial; Jeff Mason, Smith County mayor; Ann Marie Slock, purchasing manager, Industrial; Richey Gregory, Smith County commissioner; Brandon Harris, financial adviser at WBT Wealth Management; Tanner Cox, field representative for U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty; Jared Goad, Smith County Chamber board member and vice president at Citizens Bank; Wanda Geho, Upper Cumberland Electric; Kevin Winters, engineering manager at Komline-Henry; Shaun Scantland, business development consultant for the State of Tennessee; and Chris Peters, director of operations at Komline-Filtra

Photo courtesy of Komline.