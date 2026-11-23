MENAFN - GetNews) Former Broward College president examines why enrollment growth alone is no longer enough and how colleges can better connect education with economic opportunity.

Broward County, FL - Nov. 23, 2026 - As community colleges face changing student expectations, financial pressures, and growing demands from employers, former Broward College President and CEO Torey Alston is emphasizing the need for institutions to reconsider how they define success.

Alston, who served as Broward College's eighth president from February 2025 through August 2026, believes higher education institutions must pay closer attention to what happens after students enroll. Graduation, career preparation, and long-term economic opportunity are becoming increasingly important measures of institutional performance.

His perspective comes from nearly two decades of leadership across higher education, transportation, public education, and state and local government.

"The question for higher education is no longer simply how many students we enroll," Alston said. "We also have to ask whether students complete, whether our programs connect to opportunity and whether students and communities are demonstrably better because we are there."

Rethinking What Makes a College Successful

For years, enrollment figures have been a widely used measure of institutional growth. While attracting students remains important, Alston believes colleges need to look more closely at whether students are achieving the outcomes they expected when they enrolled.

That includes examining graduation rates, career pathways, and the relationship between academic programs and regional employment opportunities.

During Alston's presidency, Broward College reached its highest enrollment in five state reporting years. The college also received its first Purple Star Campus designation supporting veterans and military-connected students and was recognized among the Aspen Institute's Top 200 community colleges nationwide.

The experience reinforced his interest in evaluating institutional progress through several measures rather than relying on a single indicator.

"Access without completion and job placement is an unfinished promise," Alston said. "Students are investing their time, money and trust in higher education institutions. They should be better off because they came to us."

The Pressure to Keep Education Relevant

Community colleges are often expected to respond quickly to changes in the local economy. As industries adopt new technology and employers adjust their hiring needs, institutions must consider whether existing programs are preparing students for available careers.

Alston believes this requires ongoing program reviews, stronger connections between education and workforce needs, and careful decisions about where institutions invest their resources.

During his tenure at Broward College, the institution secured $11.7 million in state appropriations toward a new health sciences and nursing facility, along with $1 million in federal community project funding working with Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz. He also worked with Congressman Jared Moskowitz to secure $500,000 in federal funds for safety and campus lighting.

For Alston, investments like these represent one part of a larger responsibility to ensure that educational resources support both students and the communities surrounding them.

Can Colleges Modernize Without Losing Their Mission?

Technology is another area Alston believes higher education leaders need to examine.

Artificial intelligence is creating new possibilities for student recruitment, academic support, workforce forecasting, and administrative efficiency. At the same time, colleges must consider the costs, limitations, and practical value of adopting new systems.

Alston believes institutional modernization requires more than introducing technology or reducing operating expenses. It also involves reconsidering established processes and determining whether resources are being used effectively.

"You cannot cut your way to relevance," Alston said. "Institutions have to continuously improve, invest strategically and make sure resources are aligned with the opportunities of tomorrow."

His experience managing public organizations has influenced this perspective. Before joining Broward College, Alston served as CEO of the Greater Miami Expressway Agency and Chief of Staff of the Florida Department of Transportation. He also held leadership positions with Miami-Dade County Public Schools and served as Chairman of the School Board of Broward County.

These roles placed him in organizations responsible for balancing immediate operational needs with long-term public responsibilities.

What Comes Next for Community College Leadership

Since concluding his Broward College presidency in August 2026, Alston has continued focusing on conversations surrounding higher education, economic mobility, workforce development, and institutional effectiveness.

He believes the next chapter for community colleges will require leaders to think beyond traditional measures of growth and examine how institutions can create meaningful opportunities for the people they serve.

"The institutions that thrive will not simply defend what higher education has always been," Alston said. "They will have the courage to imagine what it needs to become for the students, employers and communities actually in front of us."

About Torey Alston

Torey Alston is a higher education and public-sector executive based in Broward County, Florida. He served as the eighth President and CEO of Broward College from February 2025 through August 2026. His career includes senior leadership positions with the Greater Miami Expressway Agency, Florida Department of Transportation, Miami-Dade County Public Schools, and other state and local government organizations. A graduate of Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University, he holds bachelor's and master's degrees in business. His professional interests include higher education, workforce development, economic mobility, institutional transformation, and public service.